Newsday's All-Long Island girls badminton team 2019

By Melissa Kramer melissa.kramer@newsday.com
Meet Newsday's All-Long Island girls badminton team for the 2019 spring season.

LI Player of the Year: Allison Ng, Jericho, Soph.

Girls Badminton - Long Island Girls Player of
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Ng won her second straight Nassau County singles championship in a straight set victory over Great Neck South seventh-grader Kayla Wu, 21-17, 21-19. It's the fifth singles title for a Jericho player in the 14-year history of varsity badminton in the county. 

Sydni Berkenfeld, Half Hollow Hills, Sr.

Girls Badminton - Sydni Berkenfeld, Half Hollow Hills
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

 

 

Jolie Greenbaum, Half Hollow Hills, Sr.

Girls Badminton - Jolie Greenbaum, Half Hollow Hills
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

After placing second last year, Greenbaum and Berkenfeld won their first Suffolk doubles championship, defeating Commack's Stephanie Sack and Kim Colella, 15-2, 15-5.

Emily Haber, Commack, Sr.

Caption: Emily Haber - Commack The All Long
Photo Credit: Alan J Schaefer

One of the key members of a Cougars team that won its third consecutive Suffolk team championship, Haber won her second straight Suffolk singles title, defeating Miller Place's Grace Beers, 11-5, 11-2. 

Kayla Hill, Port Washington, Jr.

Girls Badminton - Kayla Hill, Port Washington High
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

 

 

Joyce Lin, Port Washington, Sr.

Girls Badminton - Joyce Lin, Port Washington High
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Lin and Hill won the Nassau County doubles crown after defeating teammates Julia Brickell and Charlotte Forman, 17-21, 21-13, 22-20.

Katie Maguire, St. John the Baptist, Jr.

Katie Maguire, St. John the Baptist,
Photo Credit: Robert Maguire

Maguire won the CHSAA individual championship after winning two matches, and had a regular season record of 11-0, her second consecutive undefeated year.

Coach of the Year: Mark Burkowsky, Jericho

Girls Badminton - Grils Coach of the Year
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Burkowsky led Jericho to a 14-0 record and a third straight Nassau County championship.

