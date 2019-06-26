Meet Newsday's All-Long Island girls badminton team for the 2019 spring season.

LI Player of the Year: Allison Ng, Jericho, Soph. Ng won her second straight Nassau County singles championship in a straight set victory over Great Neck South seventh-grader Kayla Wu, 21-17, 21-19. It's the fifth singles title for a Jericho player in the 14-year history of varsity badminton in the county.

Sydni Berkenfeld, Half Hollow Hills, Sr.

Jolie Greenbaum, Half Hollow Hills, Sr. After placing second last year, Greenbaum and Berkenfeld won their first Suffolk doubles championship, defeating Commack's Stephanie Sack and Kim Colella, 15-2, 15-5.

Emily Haber, Commack, Sr. One of the key members of a Cougars team that won its third consecutive Suffolk team championship, Haber won her second straight Suffolk singles title, defeating Miller Place's Grace Beers, 11-5, 11-2.

Kayla Hill, Port Washington, Jr.

Joyce Lin, Port Washington, Sr. Lin and Hill won the Nassau County doubles crown after defeating teammates Julia Brickell and Charlotte Forman, 17-21, 21-13, 22-20.

Katie Maguire, St. John the Baptist, Jr. Maguire won the CHSAA individual championship after winning two matches, and had a regular season record of 11-0, her second consecutive undefeated year.