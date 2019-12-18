Newsday's All-Long Island girls cross country team 2019
Meet the players who earned first-team honors for Newsday's All-Long Island girls cross country team in 2019.
Newsday Runner of the Year: Sarah Connelly, Mount Sinai, Sr.
Connelly made Sunken Meadow State Park her home this season. She was a staple at the finish line, both as the winner and the first hand many other runners slapped in congratulations as they made their way through the shoot.
Much like she did last season, Connelly took up the mantle as Suffolk's best, and never forgot to turn around and greet her competition after the races, usually waiting until the first 30 runners had crossed to retire from her finish line post.
And, much like she did last season, Connelly proved her supremacy on the course as well. She won her second straight Class B public school state championship - this time, in dominant fashion -- running a 16:47.1 on the SUNY-Plattsburgh course that was shortened to approximately 2.8 miles because of snow and ice on Nov. 16.
Two weeks later, Connelly qualified for her second straight trip to Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Oregon, where she placed 19th in the prestigious meet in 18:02.6.
Nassau Runner of the Year: Nicole Schneider, North Shore, Sr.
Once the season shifted to the state level, Schneider was the best in Nassau. She had the top Long Island time at the Federation championships, running a 19:31.9 at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls. She ran the second fastest Long Island time (and top Nassau time) at the public school state championships, clocking a 17:38.5 on the 2.8-mile course at SUNY-Plattsburgh.
Nicole Garcia, Shoreham-Wading River, Sr.
Garcia ran a 17:42.6 in Class B at the state public school championships, good for 11th place. She was fourth in Class B at the Suffolk State Qualifier (20:14.78).
Zariel Macchia, Floyd, 7th grade
Although she didn't compete past the Suffolk Division Championships (coach's decision), Macchia consistently was among the top three runners in the county all season. She was third at the Division Championships in 19:41.70.
Fiona McLoughlin, Commack, Sr.
McLoughlin was a constant force in Suffolk. She won the Class A race at the Suffolk State Qualifiers (19:40.57) and was second at the Suffolk Division Championships (19:38.13).
Carly Woelfel, South Side, Sr.
Woelfel ran the fastest times at both major Nassau postseason meets. She finished tops in Class B at the Nassau State Qualifier (19:05.90) and in the Class II championship (19:14.33).
Christina Yakaboski, Riverhead, Sr.
Yakaboski ran the fastest Long Island time in Class A at the state public school championships (17:44.2). Yakaboski was fourth in Class A at the Suffolk State Qualifier (19:47.45).
Coach of the Year: Tom Youngs, Ward Melville
The Patriots were a cut above in Suffolk this year. They placed 10th in the all-class merge at the public school state championships, the highest finishing Long Island team. They also won at the Suffolk Division Championships.
