Meet the players who earned first-team honors for Newsday's All-Long Island girls cross country team in 2019.

Newsday Runner of the Year: Sarah Connelly, Mount Sinai, Sr.

Connelly made Sunken Meadow State Park her home this season. She was a staple at the finish line, both as the winner and the first hand many other runners slapped in congratulations as they made their way through the shoot.

Much like she did last season, Connelly took up the mantle as Suffolk's best, and never forgot to turn around and greet her competition after the races, usually waiting until the first 30 runners had crossed to retire from her finish line post.

And, much like she did last season, Connelly proved her supremacy on the course as well. She won her second straight Class B public school state championship - this time, in dominant fashion -- running a 16:47.1 on the SUNY-Plattsburgh course that was shortened to approximately 2.8 miles because of snow and ice on Nov. 16.

Two weeks later, Connelly qualified for her second straight trip to Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Oregon, where she placed 19th in the prestigious meet in 18:02.6.