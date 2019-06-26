Meet Newsday's All-Long Island girls golf team for the 2019 spring season.

Long Island Golfer of the Year: Paige Diecidue, Smithtown West, Sr. Diecidue won her first Suffolk championship by shooting a two-day total of 6-over-par 148. She placed sixth at the state tournament with a 157, the highest finish of any Long Island golfer.

Kaitlyn Browne, St. Anthony’s, Soph. Browne won the girls CHSAA state title in a thrilling two-hole playoff. She birdied the final hole in regulation to shoot a 9-over-par 79.

Lauren Chen, Manhasset, Jr. Chen shot 158 to finish second at the Nassau championship, and 161 at the state tournament to place eighth. She made a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole at Eisenhower Red at the Nassau championship, the first ace in tournament history according to Syosset coach Steve Naranjo.

Caraline Oakley, Southampton, Jr. The defending county champion was second at the Suffolk championship with a 162. Oakley finished tied for ninth at the state tournament with a 163.

Malini Rudra, Syosset, Sr. She won her second consecutive Nassau girls championship by shooting 154 at Eisenhower Park. Rudra finished seventh in the state tournament with a 159, earning her fifth top-10 finish in six appearances at the state tournament.

Keena Yin, Great Neck District, Jr. Yin shot a 172 in the Nassau championship to lead Great Neck District to its first county team title. She carded a 165 in the state tournament to finish tied for 11th.