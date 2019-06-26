TODAY'S PAPER
Newsday's All-Long Island girls golf team 2019

By Peter Kersich peter.kersich@newsday.com
Meet Newsday's All-Long Island girls golf team for the 2019 spring season.

Long Island Golfer of the Year: Paige Diecidue, Smithtown West, Sr.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Diecidue won her first Suffolk championship by shooting a two-day total of 6-over-par 148. She placed sixth at the state tournament with a 157, the highest finish of any Long Island golfer.

Kaitlyn Browne, St. Anthony’s, Soph.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Browne won the girls CHSAA state title in a thrilling two-hole playoff. She birdied the final hole in regulation to shoot a 9-over-par 79.

Lauren Chen, Manhasset, Jr.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Chen shot 158 to finish second at the Nassau championship, and 161 at the state tournament to place eighth. She made a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole at Eisenhower Red at the Nassau championship, the first ace in tournament history according to Syosset coach Steve Naranjo.

Caraline Oakley, Southampton, Jr.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

The defending county champion was second at the Suffolk championship with a 162. Oakley finished tied for ninth at the state tournament with a 163.

Malini Rudra, Syosset, Sr.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

She won her second consecutive Nassau girls championship by shooting 154 at Eisenhower Park. Rudra finished seventh in the state tournament with a 159, earning her fifth top-10 finish in six appearances at the state tournament.

Keena Yin, Great Neck District, Jr.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Yin shot a 172 in the Nassau championship to lead Great Neck District to its first county team title. She carded a 165 in the state tournament to finish tied for 11th.

Coach of the Year: Matt Corrigan, Great Neck District

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Helped to lead Great Neck District to its first Nassau and Long Island team title in school history. Great Neck defeated Sayville, 453-525, on the Red Course at Eisenhower Park in the Long Island Championship.

