Newsday's All-Long Island girls lacrosse team 2019
Meet Newsday's All-Long Island girls lacrosse team for the 2019 spring season.
Long Island Player of the Year: Kasey Choma, Eastport-South Manor, M, Sr.
Arguably Long Island's most feared offensive threat, Choma played this season with a mission to win a state Class B championship both for herself and injured teammate and friend Jaime Biskup.
She was held scoreless in the state semifinal -- a 7-4 win over Canandaigua -- and Eastport-South Manor coach Becky Thorn said she was able to joke with Choma at dinner, perhaps in an effort to ease the tension and relax her star.
"We were like, 'Were you anywhere on this field?' " Thorn said. "She's like, 'I know, I know.' And then we busted her chops a little bit at dinner. But I know her. I think she realized, 'Now I have to step up.' "
Choma awakened in the state final -- a 9-7 win over Fayetteville-Manlius -- scoring three, two of which were crucial insurance goals in the final 10:33, to clinch the program's first state crown since 2015.
"She's just a very rare breed," Thorn said.
Met by a faceguard in nearly all of ESM's 20 games, Choma still had 71 goals and 24 assists. She heads to Notre Dame ready to use her lightning-quick first step to score in bunches in the ACC.
Nassau Player of the Year: Caroline DeBellis, Cold Spring Harbor, A, Sr.
One of Long Island's best pure finishers, the Duke commit had 74 goals and 19 assists and led Cold Spring Harbor to its second straight state Class C championship. During the state final four, she had nine goals and three assists.
One of the team's many vibrant personalities, DeBellis was one of several players who made light of interviews using a golden, light-up microphone as a prop. On long bus rides, it served as a tool for karaoke.
"Caroline DeBellis is just a calming force on our team," defender Sophia Taglich said after the team's 15-5 win over Honeoye Falls-Lima in the state semifinals.
Reilly Agres, Farmingdale, G, Jr.
A stalwart between the pipes who led the Dalers to a Nassau Class A championship. She made 141 saves, 14 in the county final.
Olivia Carner, Northport, M, Sr.
She willed Northport to a Class A state championship with five goals, one assist and key caused turnover in the title game. The Duke commit had 62 goals and 37 assists.
Katie DeSimone, St. Anthony’s, A, Jr.
She had 67 goals and 24 assists for the CHSAA Class AA champions, netting three goals and one assist in the title game.
Emily Heller, West Babylon, M, Sr.
The team's top defender is one of the fastest players around. The Florida commit totaled 47 goals, 23 assists and over 150 draw controls.
Riley Hoeg, Mattituck/Southold, A/M, Sr.
One of the Island's top feeders, the Virginia commit registered 22 goals and 48 assists for the Tuckers, who repeated as state Class D champions.
Ailish Kelly, Bayport-Blue Point, M, Jr.
The Suffolk Class C champion Phantoms were a well-balanced group led by Kelly's 47 goals. She tied a season-high with five goals against Westhampton in the playoffs.
Liana McDonnell, Garden City, M, Sr.
The do-it-all middie left her mark on draws, defense and attack. The Stanford commit posted 36 goals and 10 assists for the Nassau Class B runner-up.
Caroline Mondiello, Manhasset, M/D, Sr.
The Stanford commit had 11 goals and one assist and was a lockdown defender for one of Long Island's top defenses.
Claire Morris, Northport, G, Sr.
The Ohio State commit spent six years on varsity, tallying 153 saves this season while eclipsing 500 for her career. She posted five straight games of double-digit saves in May.
Belle Smith, Westhampton, M, Jr.
She had 42 goals and 32 assists while also serving as the team's best defender and drawtaker. Few players on the Island impact the game in more ways.
Sophia Taglich, Cold Spring Harbor, D, Sr.
A sturdy defender headed to Boston College who led a unit that allowed just 7.4 goals per game.
Arden Tierney, Sacred Heart, A, Sr.
The Richmond commit totaled 63 goals and 26 assists and scored at least five goals in a game five times.
Nassau Coach of the Year: Tracy Wiener, Farmingdale
She led this year's Cinderella team to a Nassau Class A championship. Farmingdale became the first Nassau Conference II team to win a Nassau Class A title since Nassau moved to power-ranked conferences.
Suffolk Coach of the Year: Carol Rainson-Rose, Northport
Northport cruised past nearly every opponent en route to the program's first state Class A championship since 2011.
The All-Long Island second team
Sophie Alois, Middle Country, M, Sr.
Jennifer Barry, Middle Country, M, Sr.
Caitlin Cook, Garden City, M, Sr.
Olivia Dooley, Manhasset, D/M, Sr.
Kayla Downey, West Babylon, M, Sr.
Catherine Flaherty, Eastport-South Manor, D, Sr.
Hannah Heller, West Babylon, M, Sr.
Mackenzie Hoeg, Mattituck/Southold, M, Jr.
Chloe Hoschel, Northport, D, Sr.
Kayla Kielbasa, Riverhead, M, Sr.
Emma LoPinto, Manhasset, A, Soph. (pictured)
Ellie Masera, Eastport-South Manor, M, Jr.
Nicole Mormile, Cold Spring Harbor, M, Sr.
Danielle Pavinelli, Northport, M, Jr.
Gabrielle Schneider, Smithtown East, M, Sr.
Grace Tauckus, Cold Spring Harbor, M, Sr.
Emma Tyrrell, Mount Sinai, M, Sr.
Charlotte Verhulst, St. Anthony's, M, Sr.
Isabelle Vitale, Cold Spring Harbor, A, Jr.
Emma Ward, Babylon, M/A, Jr.
