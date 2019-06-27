Meet Newsday's All-Long Island girls lacrosse team for the 2019 spring season.

Long Island Player of the Year: Kasey Choma, Eastport-South Manor, M, Sr.

Arguably Long Island's most feared offensive threat, Choma played this season with a mission to win a state Class B championship both for herself and injured teammate and friend Jaime Biskup.

She was held scoreless in the state semifinal -- a 7-4 win over Canandaigua -- and Eastport-South Manor coach Becky Thorn said she was able to joke with Choma at dinner, perhaps in an effort to ease the tension and relax her star.

"We were like, 'Were you anywhere on this field?' " Thorn said. "She's like, 'I know, I know.' And then we busted her chops a little bit at dinner. But I know her. I think she realized, 'Now I have to step up.' "

Choma awakened in the state final -- a 9-7 win over Fayetteville-Manlius -- scoring three, two of which were crucial insurance goals in the final 10:33, to clinch the program's first state crown since 2015.

"She's just a very rare breed," Thorn said.

Met by a faceguard in nearly all of ESM's 20 games, Choma still had 71 goals and 24 assists. She heads to Notre Dame ready to use her lightning-quick first step to score in bunches in the ACC.