TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
SEARCH
68° Good Morning
SportsHigh SchoolAll-Long Island

Newsday's All-Long Island girls lacrosse team 2019

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
Print

Meet Newsday's All-Long Island girls lacrosse team for the 2019 spring season.

Long Island Player of the Year: Kasey Choma, Eastport-South Manor, M, Sr.

Girls Lacrosse - Kasey Choma, Eastport-South Manor High
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Arguably Long Island's most feared offensive threat, Choma played this season with a mission to win a state Class B championship both for herself and injured teammate and friend Jaime Biskup.

She was held scoreless in the state semifinal -- a 7-4 win over Canandaigua -- and Eastport-South Manor coach Becky Thorn said she was able to joke with Choma at dinner, perhaps in an effort to ease the tension and relax her star.

"We were like, 'Were you anywhere on this field?' " Thorn said. "She's like, 'I know, I know.' And then we busted her chops a little bit at dinner. But I know her. I think she realized, 'Now I have to step up.' "

Choma awakened in the state final -- a 9-7 win over Fayetteville-Manlius -- scoring three, two of which were crucial insurance goals in the final 10:33, to clinch the program's first state crown since 2015.

"She's just a very rare breed," Thorn said.

Met by a faceguard in nearly all of ESM's 20 games, Choma still had 71 goals and 24 assists. She heads to Notre Dame ready to use her lightning-quick first step to score in bunches in the ACC.

Nassau Player of the Year: Caroline DeBellis, Cold Spring Harbor, A, Sr.

Girls Lacrosse - Caroine DeBellis, Cold Spring Harbor
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

One of Long Island's best pure finishers, the Duke commit had 74 goals and 19 assists and led Cold Spring Harbor to its second straight state Class C championship. During the state final four, she had nine goals and three assists.

One of the team's many vibrant personalities, DeBellis was one of several players who made light of interviews using a golden, light-up microphone as a prop. On long bus rides, it served as a tool for karaoke.

"Caroline DeBellis is just a calming force on our team," defender Sophia Taglich said after the team's 15-5 win over Honeoye Falls-Lima in the state semifinals.

Reilly Agres, Farmingdale, G, Jr.

Girls Lacrosse - Riley Agres, Farmingdale High School
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

A stalwart between the pipes who led the Dalers to a Nassau Class A championship. She made 141 saves, 14 in the county final.

Olivia Carner, Northport, M, Sr.

Girls Lacrosse - Olivia Carner, Northport High School
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

She willed Northport to a Class A state championship with five goals, one assist and key caused turnover in the title game. The Duke commit had 62 goals and 37 assists.

Katie DeSimone, St. Anthony’s, A, Jr.

Girls Lacrosse - Katie DeSimone, St. Anthony's High
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

She had 67 goals and 24 assists for the CHSAA Class AA champions, netting three goals and one assist in the title game.

Emily Heller, West Babylon, M, Sr.

Girls Lacrosse - Emily Heller, West Babylon High
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

The team's top defender is one of the fastest players around. The Florida commit totaled 47 goals, 23 assists and over 150 draw controls.

Riley Hoeg, Mattituck/Southold, A/M, Sr.

Girls Lacrosse - Riley Hoeg, Mattituck High School
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

One of the Island's top feeders, the Virginia commit registered 22 goals and 48 assists for the Tuckers, who repeated as state Class D champions.

Ailish Kelly, Bayport-Blue Point, M, Jr.

Girls Lacrosse - Ailish Kelly, Bayport-Blue Point High
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

The Suffolk Class C champion Phantoms were a well-balanced group led by Kelly's 47 goals. She tied a season-high with five goals against Westhampton in the playoffs.

Liana McDonnell, Garden City, M, Sr.

Girls Lacrosse - Liana McDonnell, Garden City High
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

The do-it-all middie left her mark on draws, defense and attack. The Stanford commit posted 36 goals and 10 assists for the Nassau Class B runner-up.

Caroline Mondiello, Manhasset, M/D, Sr.

Girls Lacrosse - Caroline Mondiello, Manhasset High School
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

The Stanford commit had 11 goals and one assist and was a lockdown defender for one of Long Island's top defenses.

Claire Morris, Northport, G, Sr.

Goalie Claire Morris #39 of Northport waits for
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

The Ohio State commit spent six years on varsity, tallying 153 saves this season while eclipsing 500 for her career. She posted five straight games of double-digit saves in May.

Belle Smith, Westhampton, M, Jr.

Girls Lacrosse - Belle Smith, Westhampton Beach High
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

She had 42 goals and 32 assists while also serving as the team's best defender and drawtaker. Few players on the Island impact the game in more ways.

Sophia Taglich, Cold Spring Harbor, D, Sr.

Girls Lacrosse - Sophia Taglich, Cold Spring Harbor
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

A sturdy defender headed to Boston College who led a unit that allowed just 7.4 goals per game.

Arden Tierney, Sacred Heart, A, Sr.

Girls Lacrosse - Arden Tierney, Sacred Heart High
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

The Richmond commit totaled 63 goals and 26 assists and scored at least five goals in a game five times.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Tracy Wiener, Farmingdale

Girls Lacrosse - Nassau Coach of the Year,
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

She led this year's Cinderella team to a Nassau Class A championship. Farmingdale became the first Nassau Conference II team to win a Nassau Class A title since Nassau moved to power-ranked conferences.

Suffolk Coach of the Year: Carol Rainson-Rose, Northport

Girls Lacrosse - Suffolk Coach of the Year
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Northport cruised past nearly every opponent en route to the program's first state Class A championship since 2011.

The All-Long Island second team

Emma LoPinto #13 of Manhasset carries downfield during
Photo Credit: James Escher

Sophie Alois, Middle Country, M, Sr.

Jennifer Barry, Middle Country, M, Sr.

Caitlin Cook, Garden City, M, Sr.

Olivia Dooley, Manhasset, D/M, Sr.

Kayla Downey, West Babylon, M, Sr.

Catherine Flaherty, Eastport-South Manor, D, Sr.

Hannah Heller, West Babylon, M, Sr.

Mackenzie Hoeg, Mattituck/Southold, M, Jr.

Chloe Hoschel, Northport, D, Sr.

Kayla Kielbasa, Riverhead, M, Sr.

Emma LoPinto, Manhasset, A, Soph. (pictured)

Ellie Masera, Eastport-South Manor, M, Jr.

Nicole Mormile, Cold Spring Harbor, M, Sr.

Danielle Pavinelli, Northport, M, Jr.

Gabrielle Schneider, Smithtown East, M, Sr.

Grace Tauckus, Cold Spring Harbor, M, Sr.

Emma Tyrrell, Mount Sinai, M, Sr.

Charlotte Verhulst, St. Anthony's, M, Sr.

Isabelle Vitale, Cold Spring Harbor, A, Jr.

Emma Ward, Babylon, M/A, Jr.

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Tom Reifler #2 of Garden City, left, fields Grand Slam Challenge: Nassau vs. Suffolk
Members of the Newsday All-Long Island boys lacrosse Newsday's All-Long Island boys lacrosse team
Members of the Newsday All-Long Island girls badminton Newsday's All-Long Island girls badminton team
Members of the Newsday All-Long Island baseball team Newsday's All-Long Island baseball team
Members of the Newsday All-Long Island softball team Newsday's All-Long Island softball team
Members of the Newsday All-Long Island boys track Newsday's All-Long Island boys track team
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search