Meet the players who earned first- and second-team honors for Newsday's All-Long Island girls soccer team in 2019.

Newsday Player of the Year: Brianna Jablonowski, St. Anthony’s, M/F, Sr. No matter where Brianna Jablonowski is placed on the field, she demands to be accounted for. The St. Anthony's senior would be utilized in different positions based on individual and team matchups. Whether the positioning led to her creating for herself or others, she rarely missed an opportunity. "She's a versatile player," coach Sue Alber said. "Players that are good on the ball and are good at dribbling at players and distributing the ball can really play anywhere. She can play with her back to goal and she can play facing players and that makes her a dangerous and dynamic player." This was evident throughout the season, as Jablonowski had 19 goals and 13 assists to lead St. Anthony's to its third straight CHSAA state championship en route to being named Newsday's Player of the Year. Jablonowski had three goals and four assists in a 9-5 win over St. Mary's (Lancaster) in the CHSAA state semifinals. She is committed to play at the University of Virginia, which was ranked No. 3 in the country entering the NCAA Tournament.

Nassau Player of the Year: Bryana Pizarro, Valley Stream South, D/F, Sr. Demetri Adrahtas remembers the first time he saw Bryana Pizarro on a soccer field. As the Valley Stream South girls soccer coach and a special education teacher, Adrahtas' classroom overlooks the football/soccer field. One day, something caught his eye. It was Pizarro -- still in elementary school -- training in professional-styled drills. "I would watch this every day and say, 'Who is this kid?' " Adrahtas said. "Literally, a kid who is 8, 9 years old running in the back, doing drills that 20-year-old kids can't do. At nighttime, her father would put the lights on from his car. It would be raining, she'd be training. I'd watch this from my classroom." The work transferred, as Pizarro will be playing at Oregon State University next fall. After scoring 30 goals with 14 assists in 2018 as a junior in a state championship season, Pizarro played mostly defense this fall due to a devastating amount of team injuries. She would often be matched with containing the opponent's top player, and she added five goals and 12 assists, to be named Newsday's Nassau Player of the Year. "I used to go every summer with my father to the field, run with the parachute, kick at the net, it was just a summer of working," Pizarro said. "Your dedication and the stuff you put in when no one is watching is the stuff that helped me be the way I am now."

Samantha Adams, St. Anthony’s, F, Sr. The athletic, quick forward had 16 goals and eight assists for the CHSAA state champions. The three-year varsity player and three-time state champion is committed to play at Providence College.

Avani Brandt, Syosset, M, Jr. The tough, two-way midfielder controlled the center of the field for a Syosset team that lost only two games. She had 10 goals and two assists and is verbally committed to play at Stanford, which won this fall's NCAA championship.

Gianna Cacciola, Shoreham-Wading River, M, Sr. She had four goals and eight assists for the Class A state champions. With her unselfish style, Cacciola recorded assists in the Long Island Class A championship, state semifinals and state final.

Emma Cooney, Massapequa, M, Sr. Controlling the pace in the middle for the Long Island Class AA champions, she had two goals and 11 assists for the Chiefs. She had either a goal or an assist in all three Nassau playoff games and is committed to play at Dickinson College.

Kara DeBlaiso, MacArthur, F, Sr. One of the most dangerous scorers with the ball in the air or at her feet, DeBlaiso had 24 goals and four assists as the Generals won their first county title since 2011. She recorded at least one point in all five playoff games, including seven goals.

Jessica Gengler, Smithtown East, M, Sr. She had 19 goals and three assists to lead the Bulls to a 13-win season. The versatile midfielder is committed to play at Winthrop University.

Jordyn Levy, Half Hollow Hills West, F, Jr. She had 20 goals and nine assists for the Colts, who entered the Suffolk Class A playoffs as the top seed. With breakaway speed and the ability to create for others, she is verbally committed to play at Indiana University.

Jillian Meaney, Smithtown West, M, Sr. She controlled the pace of play for Smithtown West, which didn't lose a game during the regular season and reached the Suffolk Class AA final. Meaney had a goal and nine assists but also was a key player on the defensive side. She is committed to play at LIU.

Stephanie Sparkowski, East Meadow, GK, Sr. One of the most decorated goalkeepers to come off Long Island, Sparkowski was a five-year starter and controlled the game from the end of the field. She would often move up for free kicks, posting a goal and two assists this season. She is committed to play at the University of Michigan.

Alexa Vegoda, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, M, Sr. With the ability to score from nearly anywhere on the field, Vegoda had 14 goals and eight assists, including two goals and an assist in a victory over Farmingdale in the Nassau Class AA quarterfinals. She is committed to play at Binghamton University.

Suffolk Coach of the Year: Adrian Gilmore, Shoreham-Wading River She guided the Wildcats to their first state championship in program history, winning the Class A crown. It was also the first time Shoreham-Wading River advanced as far as the state semifinals in program history.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Jamie San Filippo, MacArthur He guided the Generals to their first county title since 2011, and won the Nassau Class A title as the No. 8 seed playing in Conference AB-II in an ability-based alignment system.