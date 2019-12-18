Meet the players who earned first-team honors for Newsday's All-Long Island girls swimming team in 2018.

Newsday LI Swimmer of the Year: Chloe Stepanek, Northport, Sr. Stepanek won the Federation and state title in 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle at the girls swimming state championship for a third consecutive season. She also was named the Most Outstanding Swimmer of the state championship meet for a third straight year. The senior broke her own state record in the 200 free with a time of 1 minute, 46.15 seconds. The previous record (1:46.73) was set at the county championships Nov. 9.

Nassau Swimmer of the Year: Catherine Stanford, Oceanside, Sr. Stanford repeated as the state champion in the 50-yard freestyle, also winning the Federation title with a time of 22.84, breaking her own Nassau record of 22.92 set at the county championship. She also placed second in the 100 free with a personal-best time of 49.94. She also finished first in those events at the Nassau championships for the fourth consecutive season and was named the most valuable swimmer of the meet for the second straight year.

Joan Cash, Sacred Heart, Jr. Cash finished second in the 50-yard freestyle, third in the 100 free and swam on both the winning 200 medley relay and 400 free relay at the state championship. She was a winner in each of those events at the CHSAA championship.

Cavan Gormsen, Sacred Heart, Fr. Gormsen earned the Federation title in the 500 free with a state record time of 4:46.75, besting the previous record set by Lindsay Stone of Pittsford in 2016 by .05 seconds. She also keyed the Sacred Heart 400 free relay and 200 medley relay team to victory at the state championship.

Denise Phelan, Commack, So. Phelan won the 100 breaststroke (1:02.33), breaking the Suffolk record (1:02.65) she had set at the county meet. She swam on the winning 200 medley relay team and 200 freestyle relay for Northport/Commack at the Suffolk championship.

Kyra Sommerstad, Port Jefferson, Sr. Sommerstad successfully defended her crown in the 200 IM (2:02.17) at the states and finished second in the 100 backstroke. She earned the Suffolk title in both of those events.