Meet the players who earned Newsday's All-Long Island first-team honors for girls tennis in 2019.

Newsday Player of the Year: Rachel Arbitman, Hewlett, Jr. A year after winning the state singles title, Arbitman teamed with Nyla Gershfeld to capture the state doubles title. Arbitman is the first player in the state to win a singles and doubles state title in back-to-back years since Hauppauge's Jennifer Kellner in 2007-2008. They beat Wheatley's Kaya and Kavina Amin in the state final, 7-5, 6-4, and in the Nassau final, 6-1, 6-2.

Newsday Player of the Year: Nyla Gershfeld, Hewlett, 8th grade Gershfeld teamed with Rachel Arbitman to capture the state doubles title. They beat Wheatley's Kaya and Kavina Amin in the state final, 7-5, 6-4, and in the Nassau final, 6-1, 6-2.

Suffolk Player of the Year: Rose Hayes, Westhampton Beach, So. Hayes won her second consecutive Suffolk singles title with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Commack's Kady Tannenbaum. She also advanced to the state quarterfinals for the second year in a row and led Westhampton to the Suffolk team title for the second straight year.

Kavina Amin, Wheatley, Sr. Although she and twin sister Kaya Amin fell to Arbitman and Gershfeld in the NYSPHSAA doubles final, they accepted an invitation to represent the public schools in the Federation tournament and defeated Hackley to win that title.

Kaya Amin, Wheatley, Sr. Although she and twin sister Kavina Amin fell to Arbitman and Gershfeld in the NYSPHSAA doubles final, they accepted an invitation to represent the public schools in the Federation tournament and defeated Hackley to win that title.

Maddie Germano, Islip, Sr. Germano and Darienne Rogers defeated Jade Eggleston and Kira Kronenberg of Ward Melville, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2, to capture the Suffolk doubles championship. They also led Islip to the Suffolk team final before falling to Westhampton.

Darienne Rogers, Islip, Sr. Rogers and Maddie Germano defeated Jade Eggleston and Kira Kronenberg of Ward Melville, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2, to capture the Suffolk doubles championship. They also led Islip to the Suffolk team final before falling to Westhampton.

Amy Delman, Sr., Great Neck North Delman finished third in the loaded Nassau singles tournament and ended her season by reaching the quarterfinals of the state tournament and securing a fifth-place finish. She also led Great Neck North to the Nassau team final.

Merri Kelly Hannity, Sr., Cold Spring Harbor Hannity captured the Nassau singles title with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-0 win over Port Washington's Thea Rabman. Hannity then reached the semifinals of the state tournament before losing to Rabman, 6-3, 6-4.

Thea Rabman, Fr., Port Washington Rabman capped her freshman season by reaching the state singles final before falling to Julia Andreach of Our Lady of Mercy of Buffalo, 7-6 (4), 6-1. Rabman also played first singles and led an undefeated Port Washington team to the Long Island championship.