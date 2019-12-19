TODAY'S PAPER
Newsday's All-Long Island girls tennis team 2019

By Gene Morris gene.morris@newsday.com
Meet the players who earned Newsday's All-Long Island first-team honors for girls tennis in 2019.

Newsday Player of the Year: Rachel Arbitman, Hewlett, Jr.

Player of the year Rachel Arbitman of Hewlett
Credit: Daniel De Mato

A year after winning the state singles title, Arbitman teamed with Nyla Gershfeld to capture the state doubles title. Arbitman is the first player in the state to win a singles and doubles state title in back-to-back years since Hauppauge's Jennifer Kellner in 2007-2008. They beat Wheatley's Kaya and Kavina Amin in the state final, 7-5, 6-4, and in the Nassau final, 6-1, 6-2.

Newsday Player of the Year: Nyla Gershfeld, Hewlett, 8th grade

Nyla Gershfeld of Hewlett poses for a portrait
Credit: Daniel De Mato

Gershfeld teamed with Rachel Arbitman to capture the state doubles title. They beat Wheatley's Kaya and Kavina Amin in the state final, 7-5, 6-4, and in the Nassau final, 6-1, 6-2.

Suffolk Player of the Year: Rose Hayes, Westhampton Beach, So.

The 2019 Newsday Fall All-Long Island girls tennis
Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Hayes won her second consecutive Suffolk singles title with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Commack's Kady Tannenbaum. She also advanced to the state quarterfinals for the second year in a row and led Westhampton to the Suffolk team title for the second straight year.

Kavina Amin, Wheatley, Sr.

The 2019 Newsday Fall All-Long Island girls tennis
Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Although she and twin sister Kaya Amin fell to Arbitman and Gershfeld in the NYSPHSAA doubles final, they accepted an invitation to represent the public schools in the Federation tournament and defeated Hackley to win that title.

Kaya Amin, Wheatley, Sr.

The 2019 Newsday Fall All-Long Island girls tennis
Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Although she and twin sister Kavina Amin fell to Arbitman and Gershfeld in the NYSPHSAA doubles final, they accepted an invitation to represent the public schools in the Federation tournament and defeated Hackley to win that title.

Maddie Germano, Islip, Sr.

Maddie Germano of Islip poses for a portrait
Credit: Daniel De Mato

Germano and Darienne Rogers defeated Jade Eggleston and Kira Kronenberg of Ward Melville, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2, to capture the Suffolk doubles championship. They also led Islip to the Suffolk team final before falling to Westhampton.

Darienne Rogers, Islip, Sr.

Darienne Rogers of Islip poses for a portrait
Credit: Daniel De Mato

Rogers and Maddie Germano defeated Jade Eggleston and Kira Kronenberg of Ward Melville, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2, to capture the Suffolk doubles championship. They also led Islip to the Suffolk team final before falling to Westhampton.

Amy Delman, Sr., Great Neck North

Amy Delman of Great Neck North competes in
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Delman finished third in the loaded Nassau singles tournament and ended her season by reaching the quarterfinals of the state tournament and securing a fifth-place finish. She also led Great Neck North to the Nassau team final.

Merri Kelly Hannity, Sr., Cold Spring Harbor

Merri Kelly Hannity of Cold Spring Harbor returns
Credit: James Escher

Hannity captured the Nassau singles title with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-0 win over Port Washington's Thea Rabman. Hannity then reached the semifinals of the state tournament before losing to Rabman, 6-3, 6-4.

Thea Rabman, Fr., Port Washington

Thea Rabman of Port Washington returns a volley
Credit: James Escher

Rabman capped her freshman season by reaching the state singles final before falling to Julia Andreach of Our Lady of Mercy of Buffalo, 7-6 (4), 6-1. Rabman also played first singles and led an undefeated Port Washington team to the Long Island championship.

Coach of the Year: Shane Helfner, Port Washington

Coach of the year Shane Helfner of Port
Credit: Daniel De Mato

 Port Washington completed an 18-0 season by winning the Long Island championship against Westhampton, 7-0. The Vikings have won two of the past three Long Island titles and 50 of their last 51 matches overall.

