Meet Newsday's All-Long Island girls track team for the 2019 spring season.

Long Island Athlete of the Year: Alissa Braxton, Commack, Jr. State champions come and go, but what Braxton did this season in built to last. While her triple jump numbers were hard to miss early in the indoor season, she made one January jump really stick. Braxton went 41 feet, 9¾ inches at the Ocean Breeze Invitational on Jan. 27, breaking the state record of 41-8½ inches, set by New Rochelle's Shenae Dawkins in 2001, according to tullyrunners.com. Braxton returned to Ocean Breeze on the first weekend of March and won the indoor state championship, flying 40-5. She placed fourth at the New Balance Indoor Nationals, earning All-American status with a 40-9. In the spring, Braxton won the outdoor state championship with a 40-2½ jump and was third at New Balance Outdoor Nationals. The 41-8¾ jump made Braxton a two-time All-American.

Nassau Athlete of the Year: Chibugo Obichere, Valley Stream South, Sr. Before leaving for Penn State in the fall, Obichere earned her first Federation championship of her high school career - running a 14.13 seconds in the outdoor 100-meter hurdles at the state championships. Obichere also won the Division I 100 hurdles in 14.06. Earlier in the outdoor season, Obichere won the 100 hurdles in 14.16 the 100 in 12.46 at the Nassau state qualifier. Obichere was second in the indoor 55 hurdles state championship, running 8.01 in March.

Zaria Fuller, Uniondale, Sr. Fuller excelled in five events over two days at the state championships. Fuller won the outdoor pentathlon with 3,544 points - the first such state championship of her high school career. A week later, she placed third in the seven-event heptathlon at New Balance Outdoor Nationals, scoring 4,808 points and earning All-American status.

Juel Charles, Valley Stream North, Sr. On the second and final day of the outdoor state championships, Charles threw the discus 133-0 to win the Federation title. Charles won the indoor Nassau Class B shot put championship in February, tossing 42-9½, the best toss in the state this winter, according to milesplit.com.

Sarah Connelly, Mount Sinai, Jr. Connelly won two outdoor state championships, taking the Federation 1,500 in 4:31.11 and the Division II 3,000 in 9:43.63. Connelly also placed second in the two-mile in 10:22.06 at New Balance Outdoor Nationals, earning her All-American status.

Natya Glasco, Roslyn, Sr. Glasco won the outdoor shot put state championship, tossing 43-5. Glasco won the Nassau Class AA outdoor shot put championship as well, throwing 41-5.

Soledad Jean, Half Hollow Hills East, Soph. Jean has taken the high jump mantle in New York State and shows no sign of giving it up anytime soon. She cleared 5-7 in both her indoor and outdoor state championship victories.

De Anna Martin, Valley Stream South, Sr. Martin was among the top mid-distance runners on Long Island. She won the Division I 1,500 outdoor state championship in 4:31.90 and was second in the Federation. Martin was third in the indoor 600 state championship in 1:33.02.

Gianna Paul, Whitman, Fr. Paul is new on the scene and already has two state titles. She won the outdoor Federation 400 in 54.85 seconds and the Division I outdoor 400 in 54.95. Paul also placed fifth in the state indoor 300.

Kayleigh Robinson, Mount Sinai, Sr. Robinson won the Division II outdoor 400 hurdles state championship in 1:02.38. It was her second consecutive state championship in that event. Earlier in the spring, Robinson won the Suffolk Division III 400 hurdles in 1:05.09.

Huntington's indoor 4x200 relay From left: Alicia Brooks, Jr; Analisse Batista, Fr; De'Janae Linton, Soph.; Olivia Conte, Fr. They are young and they are fast, so the rest of the state better watch out next year. Huntington won the public school 4X200 relay indoor state championship in 1:42.74, holding off both Middletown and Uniondale down the stretch.

Freeport’s indoor 4X400 relay Enyero Omokeni (Soph.), Efe Omokeni (Jr.), Alexandria Yarbrough (Jr.), Nyah Porter (Sr.) Yarbrough split two competitors on the final straightaway and moved up enough to edge Bronxville and win the public school state championship in 3:58.10. Yarbrough ran a 56.62 second anchor leg.

Half Hollow Hills West's outdoor 4X100 relay Michele Daye (Jr.; pictured), Sydney Grant (Jr.), Martina Keith (Sr.), Madison Byrne (Jr.) The group ran 47.62 to win the Division I 4X100 relay outdoor state championship - the fastest time on Long Island this season, according to milesplit.com. They also placed second in the Federation final, running 48.02.