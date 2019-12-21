Meet the players who earned Newsday's All-Long Island first- and second-team honors for girls volleyball in 2019.

Newsday Player of the Year: Diana Migliozzi, Connetquot, S, Sr. Migliozzi finished with 757 assists, including over 200 assists in postseason play and led Connetquot to the Class AA state title. She had a 97 percent serve rate with 50 aces and added 179 digs and 63 kills as a setter. "Diana has great instincts and she always knows what's happening on the other side of the net," coach Justin Hertz said. "She's got great hands, reads the blocks and delivers the ball accurately to her hitters." Migliozzi has played almost every role with the team, starting as a bench player in eighth grade and playing all around as a hitter before settling in as the setter in her junior season. "She's an excellent communicator and was composed all season long," Hertz said. "She was better than others when things weren't going great, and when we were playing well, she lit a fire for her hitters that let them know she was proud of them."

Nassau Player of the Year: Jaden Garelle, South Side, MH, Sr. Garelle racked up 199 kills, 85 digs, 73 blocks and 28 aces for the Long Island Class A champions. While listed as a middle-hitter, her true position is across from the opposing team's best hitter. She was the backbone for South Side during its run to the state tournament, and her "never let them see you sweat" attitude was on full display in the county final. Garelle led the charge as the Cyclones came back from a 2-0 deficit for a 3-2 win over Manhasset. "She has a mental toughness edge where, no matter the circumstance, she doesn't crack under pressure . . . She has risen to the top many different times," coach Cheryl Scalice said. "Jaden plays to win and doesn't go out there to play it safe."

Emily Acimovic, Kellenberg, OH, Sr. Acimovic had 319 kills, 224 digs, 56 blocks and 32 aces as a six-rotation player for the Firebirds. Always an aggressive athlete with great pace on the ball around the net, Acimovic committed to becoming a more all-around player this offseason and it paid off with a CHSAA championship.

Liv Benard, Kings Park, MH, Jr. Benard combines a high IQ with speed and explosiveness, totaling 150 kills to help head the Kingsmen to an undefeated regular season. She knows where to put the ball on offense and doesn't have to kill with power. "The game is slow for her ... She sees things early on and is able to take advantage of it," coach Luis Sepulveda said.

Ami Carey, Lynbrook, S, Sr. Carey had 491 assists and 198 digs. The court general has soft hands and is a perfectionist with her sets. "She'll always try to put it exactly where her teammates want it and will talk to and adjust for each player," coach Sue Amberge said.

Kiersten DeCamp, Bay Shore, OH, Sr. DeCamp is a powerful hitter and a stat sheet stuffer for the Marauders.

Gabriella Heimbauer, Massapequa, OH, Sr. Heimbauer had 104 kills, 86 digs and 22 aces while leading the Chiefs to a Nassau Class AA title.

Cameron Montalbano, Bellmore JFK, OH, Jr. Montalbano had 280 digs, 254 kills and 34 aces for the Cougars.

Julia Patsos, Connetquot, L, Sr. Patsos had 362 digs and 55 aces as the defensive specialist for the state champions, adding 37 digs in the state tournament. "She has the mentality that nothing will hit the floor," coach Justin Hertz said.

Kiarra Roth, Connetquot, OH, Sr. Roth totaled 312 kills and 52 aces, including 66 kills in five playoff matches during the Thunderbirds' state title run.

Belle Smith, Westhampton, L, Sr. Smith, a six-year starter, totaled 2,131 digs in her career, including 459 this season. "She sees things before they happen and knows where the ball is going before the other team hits it," coach Lenny Zaloga said.

Victoria Spencer, Wantagh, OH, Sr. Spencer led the Warriors in kills and had a 24-kill, 29-dig performance in a 3-2 regular-season win over Manhasset.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Cheryl Scalice, South Side She molded a young Cyclones team and led them to the Long Island Class A championship.

Suffolk Coach of the Year: Justin Hertz, Connetquot He led Connetquot to the school's third state Class AA championship in the past five years.