Newsday's All-Long Island teams for the spring 2019 season will be revealed on our high school sports podcast on Monday, June 17 at 8 p.m.

Listen to the podcast at newsday.com/all-longisland to find out which players earned the honors in baseball, softball, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse, boys track, girls track, boys golf, girls golf, boys badminton, girls badminton and boys tennis.

Those selected to the All-Long Island teams will be invited to a photo shoot at Newsday (235 Pinelawn Road in Melville), on Thursday, June 20, from 2-4 p.m. Coaches will be contacted after Monday's podcast with more details.