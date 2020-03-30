Newsday's All-Long Island boys basketball team 2020

Meet Newsday's All-Long Island boys basketball first team for the 2019-20 winter season.

Newsday Player of the Year: Andre Curbelo, Long Island Lutheran, G, 6-1, Sr. It would be impossible to point to one instance this winter to encompass the wonderment of watching Lutheran's Curbelo with a basketball in his hands. Curbelo, a senior from Puerto Rico who will play at Illinois next year, averaged 15.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists a game this year for LuHi, giving LI basketball fans countless "wow" moments en route to his second straight player of the year honor.

Suffolk Player of the Year: Jordan Riley, Brentwood, G, 6-3, Jr. Riley averaged 23 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists a game for the Suffolk Class AA champions. The junior was one of the most consistent scorers on Long Island, along with playing tough defense on and off the ball for the Indians. Riley had 13 games of at least 12 points and 10 rebounds, leading Brentwood to a 23-2 season.

Ahkee Anderson, Center Moriches, G, 6-0, Sr. The playmaking guard averaged 23.7 points a game for the Red Devils, including scoring 36 in a 94-90 overtime victory over Malverne in the Long Island Class B championship. Anderson had one of his best games in that victory, scoring 19 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, including 10 points over a two-minute span. Anderson, who played three years at Greenport, is 10th on Long Island's all-time scoring list with 2,109 points, according to Newsday records.

Zaire Baines, Portledge, G, 6-0, Soph. The Portledge guard is well on pace to become Long Island's all-time leading scorer. He averaged 26.4 points per game this year. He scored at least 30 points in 11 different games. Baines, only a sophomore, already has the seventh-most points in Long Island history at 2,270, according to Newsday records. This year, the Division-I recruit also became the youngest player in state history to reach 2,000 points.

Kieran Dorney, Chaminade, F, 6-8, Sr. The versatile big man averaged 24.1 points and 11 rebounds a game, including shooting 44 percent from beyond the arc on 60 made three-pointers for the Flyers. Dorney had six games of at least 30 points, including 41 in a victory over St. John the Baptist.

Malik Edmead, Deer Park, G, 5-10, Sr. Edmead is at his best when the game means the most. In his final high school contest, Edmead scored 41 points as Deer Park put a scare into Brentwood before falling in the Suffolk Class AA semifinals. He averaged 26.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and four steals per game this winter, including averaging 34 points in the playoffs. He will play at Merrimack College.

Darnell Evans, Amityville, G, 5-9, Sr. Evans scored at least 25 points in each of the final six games of the year for the overall Suffolk champions. The senior had 28 points in a 73-63 victory over Kings Park in the Suffolk Class A final. Evans has the ability to be a pass-first player or look to create his own shot and averaged 23 points, 12 assists and six steals a game for the Warriors.

Zed Key, Long Island Lutheran, F, 6-8, Sr. Key played like a man among boys in the paint the majority of the season. As a force inside, Key averaged 17.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2 blocks per game while playing against some of the top competition in the country. Key, committed to Ohio State, had back-to-back phenomenal games under the spotlight. He had 25 points and 12 rebounds against Sierra Canyon, followed by 37 points and 15 rebounds in a victory over the Patrick School a few days later.

Andre Snoddy, St. Anthony’s, G/F, 6-5, Sr. The versatile guard/forward combo averaged 19.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Nassau/Suffolk CHSAA champions. He took over down the stretch in the championship game, scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter, in the 51-47 overtime victory against Holy Trinity.

Jo-Jo Wright, Uniondale, G, 5-7, Fr. The talented freshman proved ready to take over the Knights' offense. Wright averaged 19 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists and 3 steals a game for Uniondale, which reached the Nassau Class AA championship game.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Darius Burton, Baldwin He guided the Bruins to their first Nassau Class AA championship since 2016 in an 18-4 season.