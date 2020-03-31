Newsday's All-Long Island boys bowling team 2020

Meet Newsday's All-Long Island boys bowling team for the 2019-20 winter season.

Newsday Bowler of the Year: Kyle Perillo, Smithtown East, Soph.

Perillo led Long Island with a 227.77 average and bowled a 225 or higher in 21 of his 39 games. He increased his average by more than 10 pins from his freshman season and made the Suffolk All-Star team for a second straight year.

“I practiced a lot more during the offseason and got some new bowling balls in the beginning of the season,” Perillo said. “I tried to duplicate my approach every time I was on the lanes and it really worked out well for me this year.”

He finished in the top 10 in the county in match points (35), high game (289) and high series (748).

Nicholas Anselmi, Copiague, Sr.

Anselmi increased his average by eight pins from his junior to his senior year to finish fourth in the county (223.6). He made the Suffolk All-Star team for the second consecutive year and bowled a 225 or higher in 21 of his 40 games. His high game was a 280 in his second-to-last match on Jan. 22 against West Babylon.

Brandon Epp, Rocky Point, Sr.

Epp ranked in the top 10 in every major category in Suffolk (high game, high series, match points and average). He rolled a 300 on Dec. 19 in the final game of a 754 series in a win over Middle Country, and bowled a 297 in Game 1 of 761 series in his team’s second match on Dec. 3 against Comsewogue. It was the third-best series in the county. The senior saw a 12-pin jump in average from last season and finished with the fifth-highest average on Long Island (222.48). He collected 33 match points and lost only nine.

Frank Manetta, Commack, Jr.

The Commack junior finished second on Long Island with a 224.94 average. It was a dramatic increase from his sophomore season, when he averaged 185.30. He tied with Floyd’s Alex Hope for the ninth-highest series in Suffolk (742) and rolled at least a 225 in 14 of his 36 games.

Colin Michels, Longwood, Jr.

Michels had the third-best average on Long Island (223.63) and earned a spot on the Suffolk All-Star team. He had the seventh-best series in Suffolk (751) and rolled at least a 225 in 22 of his 41 games. The junior recorded 10 series of 600 or better.

Steven Orland, Comsewogue, Soph.

Orland was one of five bowlers in Suffolk to roll a 300, obtaining the illustrious feat against Longwood on Jan. 21 for the first 300 of his career. Orland secured his spot on the Suffolk All-Star team when he won the singles tournament on Jan. 15 at Sayville Bowlero. He had a high series of 754 in his first match of the season on Nov. 26 against Sachem, and his 221.9211 average was sixth on Long Island.

Coach of the Year: Jesse Meyer, Massapequa

Meyer led Massapequa to a 10-1 record in Nassau Conference VII and capped off the season with a Nassau Division I title on Feb. 1 at Garden City Lanes. The Chiefs finished the championship with 5,804 pins over six games — a 967 average.