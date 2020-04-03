Newsday's All-Long Island boys swimming team 2020

Meet Newsday's All-Long Island boys swimming team for the 2019-20 winter season.

Newsday Swimmer of the Year: Jake Newmark, Garden City, Sr.

Jake Newmark could have never imagined himself in this situation.

Standing at the peak of the podium for the second time in a matter of hours at the boys swimming state championships and the fourth time as a varsity swimmer, the senior just looked around at the Nassau Aquatic Center in amazement.

The Garden City swimmer joined the varsity team as a seventh grader. Being a four-time state champion was nowhere near his mind.

“No way,” Newmark said. “I was this little scrawny kid. I saw all the fast kids and they were amazing to me. I had no clue this could happen.”

But it did. After winning state championships in the 200-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle as a junior, Newmark repeated as champion in both events at the state champion meet, to be named Newsday’s Swimmer of the Year.

Newmark, who will swim for Wisconsin next year, won the 200 freestyle in a state-record time of 1:35.88 and the 500 freestyle in a county-record time of 4:23.24. Both times are All-American automatic times.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The senior also set a 100-yard freestyle Nassau County record during the 400 freestyle relay in the preliminary races of the state championships, swimming a 44.78 in his 100-yard leg.

At the county preliminary races, Newmark set a Nassau record in the 100 backstroke with 49.22 seconds.

“I’m glad he went out like this,” coach Anne Sullivan said. “I never expected him to make it look so easy, but he does.”

Suffolk Swimmer of the Year: Billy Swartwout, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

Billy Swartwout was in the middle of everything for the Friars.

The standout swimmer won the 100-yard backstroke state championship in an All-American consideration time of 50.27 seconds. Swartwout was a part of two state championship relay teams for St. Anthony’s, which finished the state finals with the most team points.

“He was incredible,” coach Dan McBride said. “He was our key to the whole thing. We couldn’t do it without him.”

The Princeton commit also won the 200 IM and 100 backstroke at the CHSAA championships.

Swartwout was the anchor of St. Anthony’s winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams, which won in All-American automatic times of 1:24.33 and 3:05.88, respectively. The 400 freestyle relay edged out Chaminade by 0.21 seconds in the day’s final event.

“Those scenarios when I’m on the block and it’s a close race is usually when I perform my best,” Swartwout said. “So I’m glad I was able to end my career with that.”

Jake Ang, Sewanhaka, Sr.

He won the public school state championship in the 50-yard freestyle in an All-American consideration time of 20.81 seconds. Ang’s time was second in the federation. Ang also won the 50 freestyle and placed second in the 100 freestyle in the county championships.

Henry Shemet, Miller Place, Sr.

He won the Suffolk 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke state titles. Shemet placed second in the 200 IM in an All-American consideration time of 1:51.75 and fifth in the 100 breaststroke in an All-American consideration time of 56.86 seconds at the state championships.

Nicholas Shopis, Chaminade, Jr.

He won the 100 freestyle state championship in an All-American consideration time of 45.45 seconds. He was also a part of the Flyers’ 400 freestyle relay team, which placed second in the state with an All-American automatic time of 3:06.09, and the 200 freestyle relay team which placed second in an All-American consideration time of 1:25.12.

Jake Vecchio, Comsewogue

He won the Suffolk 100 butterfly title and placed second in the 200 freestyle at the county championships. Vecchio placed third in the state in the 100 butterfly in an All-American consideration time of 49.51 seconds and fifth in the 200 freestyle in 1:41.29. He is committed to Binghamton.

Justin Whang, Great Neck South, Jr.

He won the 200 IM state championship in an All-American consideration time of 1:51.12 and finished fourth in the backstroke in 51.11 seconds. His 200 IM time was also a Nassau County record. Whang won the 200 IM and placed second in the 100 butterfly at the Nassau championships.

St. Anthony's 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams (Christopher Stange, Mark Owens, Matthew McManus, Billy Swartwout)

The Friars’ relay teams won two state championships, both in All-American automatic times. The swimmers won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:24.33 and 400 freestyle relay in 3:05.88.

Coach of the Year: Jim Morrow, Great Neck South

He guided the Rebels to an 8-1 record in Nassau Conference I. Morrow coached Whang, a state champion, and diver Nicholas Shen, who won his third straight county title and finished fifth at the state championships.