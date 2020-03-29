Newsday's All-Long Island girls basketball team 2020

Meet Newsday's All-Long Island girls basketball first team for the 2019-20 winter season.

Newsday Player of the Year: Paris Clark, Long Island Lutheran, G, 5-10, So. There was no sophomore slump for Clark. More of a sophomore surge as she averaged 17.7 points and six rebounds per game and In 19 games, she was held to single-digit scoring just once. Clark also averaged 4 assists, 3.5 steals and 6.5 pass deflections per game and was often called on to defend the opposing team's best players.

Suffolk Player of the Year: Danielle Pavinelli, Northport, G, 5-9, Sr. The fifth-year varsity player led the Tigers back to the Suffolk Class AA final and, with a 20-point, 10-rebound performance, helped the squad capture its first county title since 2006. Pavinelli averaged 13.7 points per game, with four 20-plus point scoring efforts.

Janelle Brown, Longwood, PG, 5-5, Sr. The Fairfield-commit averaged 16.3 points, 7.2 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game as Longwood made a second straight Suffolk AA championship appearance.

Dana Elcock, Baldwin, G, 5-3, Sr. She scored 14 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter of the Nassau Class AA championship, leading the Bruins to a seventh straight county title. Elcock posted double-digit efforts in all three of Baldwin's postseason games.

Lilah Grubman, Syosset, G/F, 6-0, So. One of the most consistent players in Nassau, the three-year varsity standout averaged 13.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.5 blocks and 5 steals per game.

Cara McCormack, St. John the Baptist, PG, 5-3, Sr. She'll head to Holy Cross next season after averaging 19.7 points per game and leading the Cougars to a fourth straight CHSAA Class AA championship appearance.

Paige O’Brien, Locust Valley, G, 5-6, Sr. O'Brien helped the Falcons capture their first county title in a decade, with an 18-point, 7-rebound performance against Floral Park. O'Brien averaged 17.5 points per game in an undefeated season.

Remi Sisselman, Half Hollow Hills East, G, 6-0, Jr. In her first season back at Hills East after playing the last two years at Portledge, Sisselman averaged 22.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Kaylene Smikle, Long Island Lutheran, G, 6-0, So. With an eye for the basket, even behind the arc, she averaged 20.9 points per game, as well as 5.5 rebounds and two steals.

Belle Smith, Westhampton, G, 5-5, Sr. A dynamic athlete, she led the Hurricanes to their first county title since 2005, averaging 17.1 points per game, and became the school's all-time leading scorer.

Suffolk Coach of the Year: Rich Castellano, Northport After a pair of early non-league losses, the Tigers won 18 straight, including their first Suffolk Class AA and overall championships since 2006.