Newsday's All-Long Island girls basketball team 2020
Meet Newsday's All-Long Island girls basketball first team for the 2019-20 winter season.
Newsday Player of the Year: Paris Clark, Long Island Lutheran, G, 5-10, So.
There was no sophomore slump for Clark. More of a sophomore surge as she averaged 17.7 points and six rebounds per game and In 19 games, she was held to single-digit scoring just once. Clark also averaged 4 assists, 3.5 steals and 6.5 pass deflections per game and was often called on to defend the opposing team's best players.
Suffolk Player of the Year: Danielle Pavinelli, Northport, G, 5-9, Sr.
The fifth-year varsity player led the Tigers back to the Suffolk Class AA final and, with a 20-point, 10-rebound performance, helped the squad capture its first county title since 2006. Pavinelli averaged 13.7 points per game, with four 20-plus point scoring efforts.
Janelle Brown, Longwood, PG, 5-5, Sr.
The Fairfield-commit averaged 16.3 points, 7.2 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game as Longwood made a second straight Suffolk AA championship appearance.
Dana Elcock, Baldwin, G, 5-3, Sr.
She scored 14 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter of the Nassau Class AA championship, leading the Bruins to a seventh straight county title. Elcock posted double-digit efforts in all three of Baldwin's postseason games.
Lilah Grubman, Syosset, G/F, 6-0, So.
One of the most consistent players in Nassau, the three-year varsity standout averaged 13.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.5 blocks and 5 steals per game.
Cara McCormack, St. John the Baptist, PG, 5-3, Sr.
She'll head to Holy Cross next season after averaging 19.7 points per game and leading the Cougars to a fourth straight CHSAA Class AA championship appearance.
Paige O’Brien, Locust Valley, G, 5-6, Sr.
O'Brien helped the Falcons capture their first county title in a decade, with an 18-point, 7-rebound performance against Floral Park. O'Brien averaged 17.5 points per game in an undefeated season.
Remi Sisselman, Half Hollow Hills East, G, 6-0, Jr.
In her first season back at Hills East after playing the last two years at Portledge, Sisselman averaged 22.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
Kaylene Smikle, Long Island Lutheran, G, 6-0, So.
With an eye for the basket, even behind the arc, she averaged 20.9 points per game, as well as 5.5 rebounds and two steals.
Belle Smith, Westhampton, G, 5-5, Sr.
A dynamic athlete, she led the Hurricanes to their first county title since 2005, averaging 17.1 points per game, and became the school's all-time leading scorer.
Suffolk Coach of the Year: Rich Castellano, Northport
After a pair of early non-league losses, the Tigers won 18 straight, including their first Suffolk Class AA and overall championships since 2006.
Nassau Coach of the Year: Michael Guidone, Locust Valley
Led the Falcons to an undefeated record, defeating top-seeded Floral Park in the Nassau Class A championship for the program's first title since 2010.
All-Long Island girls basketball second team
Taylor Abraham, Freeport, F, 5-11, Sr.
Emily Gillis, Division, G/F, 5-11, Sr.
Erin Harkins, Floral Park, G, 5-4, So.
Erin Leary, Carle Place, F, 5-11, Jr.
Sirviva Legions, St. Mary's, G, 5-8, So.
Layla Mendoza, Wethampton, F, 5-10, Sr.
Olivia Monturo, Bayport-Blue Point, G/F, 5-10, Sr.
Madison Mullman, Glenn, F, 5-9, Sr.
Riley Rottkamp, Plainview JFK, G, 5-7, Jr.
Caroline Ruggiero, Syosset, G/F, 5-10, Sr.
Taydra Simpson, Longwood, G, 5-9, So.
Simona Visockaite, Long Island Lutheran, G, 6-2, Jr.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.