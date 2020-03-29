TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHigh SchoolAll-Long Island

Newsday's All-Long Island girls basketball team 2020

By Laura Amato laura.amato@newsday.com
Meet Newsday's All-Long Island girls basketball first team for the 2019-20 winter season.

Newsday Player of the Year: Paris Clark, Long Island Lutheran, G, 5-10, So.

Paris Clark of Long Island Lutheran High School
Credit: Dawn McCormick

There was no sophomore slump for Clark. More of a sophomore surge as she averaged 17.7 points and six rebounds per game and  In 19 games, she was held to single-digit scoring just once. Clark also averaged 4 assists, 3.5 steals and 6.5 pass deflections per game and was often called on to defend the opposing team's best players.

Suffolk Player of the Year: Danielle Pavinelli, Northport, G, 5-9, Sr.

NorthportÕs Danielle Pavinelli dribbles the ball up court
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The fifth-year varsity player led the Tigers back to the Suffolk Class AA final and, with a 20-point, 10-rebound performance, helped the squad capture its first county title since 2006. Pavinelli averaged 13.7 points per game, with four 20-plus point scoring efforts.

Janelle Brown, Longwood, PG, 5-5, Sr.

Longwood's Janelle Brown drives to the net while
Credit: Bob Sorensen

The Fairfield-commit averaged 16.3 points, 7.2 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game as Longwood made a second straight Suffolk AA championship appearance.

Dana Elcock, Baldwin, G, 5-3, Sr.

She scored 14 of her 25 points in
Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

She scored 14 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter of the Nassau Class AA championship, leading the Bruins to a seventh straight county title. Elcock posted double-digit efforts in all three of Baldwin's postseason games.

Lilah Grubman, Syosset, G/F, 6-0, So.

Syosset's Lilah Grubman looks to pass during the
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

One of the most consistent players in Nassau, the three-year varsity standout averaged 13.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.5 blocks and 5 steals per game.  

Cara McCormack, St. John the Baptist, PG, 5-3, Sr.

The high school basketball season was cut short
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

She'll head to Holy Cross next season after averaging 19.7 points per game and leading the Cougars to a fourth straight CHSAA Class AA championship appearance.

Paige O’Brien, Locust Valley, G, 5-6, Sr.

Paige O'Brien #30 of Locust Valley scores during
Credit: James Escher

O'Brien helped the Falcons capture their first county title in a decade, with an 18-point, 7-rebound performance against Floral Park. O'Brien averaged 17.5 points per game in an undefeated season.

Remi Sisselman, Half Hollow Hills East, G, 6-0, Jr.

Hollow Hills East High School girls basketball player
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

In her first season back at Hills East after playing the last two years at Portledge, Sisselman averaged 22.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Kaylene Smikle, Long Island Lutheran, G, 6-0, So.

Kaylene Smikle of Long Island Lutheran High School
Credit: Dawn McCormick

With an eye for the basket, even behind the arc, she averaged 20.9 points per game, as well as 5.5 rebounds and two steals.

Belle Smith, Westhampton, G, 5-5, Sr.

WesthamptonÕs Isabelle Smith drives the ball defended by
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

A dynamic athlete, she led the Hurricanes to their first county title since 2005, averaging 17.1 points per game, and became the school's all-time leading scorer.

Suffolk Coach of the Year: Rich Castellano, Northport

Northport head coach Rich Castellano watches from the
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

After a pair of early non-league losses, the Tigers won 18 straight, including their first Suffolk Class AA and overall championships since 2006.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Michael Guidone, Locust Valley

Julia Sabatino #3 of Locust Valley gets congratulated
Credit: James Escher

Led the Falcons to an undefeated record, defeating top-seeded Floral Park in the Nassau Class A championship for the program's first title since 2010.

All-Long Island girls basketball second team

Taylor Abraham, Freeport, F, 5-11, Sr.

Emily Gillis, Division, G/F, 5-11, Sr.

Erin Harkins, Floral Park, G, 5-4, So.

Erin Leary, Carle Place, F, 5-11, Jr.

Sirviva Legions, St. Mary's, G, 5-8, So.

Layla Mendoza, Wethampton, F, 5-10, Sr.

Olivia Monturo, Bayport-Blue Point, G/F, 5-10, Sr.

Madison Mullman, Glenn, F, 5-9, Sr.

Riley Rottkamp, Plainview JFK, G, 5-7, Jr.

Caroline Ruggiero, Syosset, G/F, 5-10, Sr.

Taydra Simpson, Longwood, G, 5-9, So.

Simona Visockaite, Long Island Lutheran, G, 6-2, Jr.

