Newsday's All-Long Island girls bowling team 2020

Meet Newsday's All-Long Island girls bowling team for the 2019-20 winter season.

Newsday Bowler of the Year: Canan Bademci, Patchogue-Medford, Soph. Bademci recorded the highest average (222.07) on Long Island and had both the third-highest game (279) and series (748) in Suffolk. She also had 10 series of 600 or better. "Bowling is probably one of my favorite things to do," Bademci told Newsday in January. "It helps me a lot, especially in life . . . It takes me away from everything else and makes me happy." The sophomore increased her average by 12.5 pins from her freshman season and earned her second straight appearance on the Suffolk All-Star team.

Kailyn Bloch, East Islip, 8th grade Bloch rolled a 791 series on Dec. 10 in a win over West Babylon, the second-best series on Long Island. She bowled a 279 in the final game of the regular season on Jan. 27 in a win over Islip to help East Islip clinch an 12-0 season. It was the fifth-highest game in Suffolk. Bloch, who attends East Islip Middle School, earned her first appearance on the county All-Star team with a 217.56 average.

Rachel Hines, Longwood, Jr. Hines tied Bademci for the third-best series (279) in Suffolk, finished second in average on Long Island (221.17) and tied with Commack's Jenna Lehrer for the fourth-best series (738). She rolled a 200 or better in 24 of her 30 games and qualified for the Suffolk All-Star team for the third straight year.

Jenna Lehrer, Commack, Sr. Lehrer increased her average by 13 pins from her to junior to senior year and finished with a 215.90 to secure a spot on the Suffolk All-Star team. She threw a 290 in Game 2 of her team's second match of the year against Bay Shore, the highest in the county.

Natalie Mavrich, East Islip, Jr. Mavrich was the only bowler (boy or girl) on Long Island to roll an 800 series. She had games of 267, 277 and 258 in a win over West Islip on Dec. 5. The 277 high game was tied for sixth in the county with Middle Country's Courtney Morelli. She bowled a 200 or better in 24 of her 36 games and had six series of 600 or better.