Newsday's All-Long Island girls fencing team 2020

Meet Newsday's All-Long Island girls fencing team for the 2019-20 winter season.

Newsday Fencer of the Year: Erica Chen, Half Hollow Hills, Sr.

Chen was the undisputed top sabre fencer in Suffolk for two years. She went 42-0 this season and took her third straight gold medal at the Jeff Wolfe Holiday Tournament at Brentwood in December. She defeated teammate Olivia Jin in a fence-off at the Suffolk tournament to win her second straight sabre title.

Chen, who compiled a 67-1 record over the past two seasons, will fence at MIT next season.

Claire Becchina, Ward Melville, Soph.

Becchina went 37-1 in the regular season and took her second straight Suffolk foil title. She also won the penultimate bout in the Long Island championship to give the Patriots their 17th championship in 18 years.

Olivia Becchina, Ward Melville, Soph.

Becchina went 36-0 in the regular season and won the Suffolk epee title.

Mandy Li, Great Neck South, Soph.

Li, Newsday's Fencer of the Year last season, went 19-0 in the regular season, took her second gold medal at Brentwood and won the Nassau title in foil. She also helped led the Rebels to their second straight county championship.

Jovana Lau, Herricks, Soph.

Lau lost just twice in dual meets before rolling through the field in the Nassau championship to take the title in sabre.

Rachel Kowalsky, Oyster Bay, Jr.

Kowalsky went 20-0 in the regular season and took her second straight Nassau title in epee.

Coach of the Year: Ethan Wivietsky, Ward Melville

With only four seniors, first-year coach Wivietsky helped guide a youthful Patriots squad to an undefeated season and their 17th Long Island title.