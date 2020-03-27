Newsday's All-Long Island wrestling team 2020

Meet Newsday's All-Long Island wrestling first team for the 2019-20 winter season.

Newsday's Wrestler of the Year: Zach Redding, Eastport-South Manor, 132, Sr. Redding became a two-time Division I state champion with a 4-2 win over sophomore Jayden Scott of Rush-Henrietta at 132 pounds. He punctuated a 52-0 season cruising through the 132-pound weight class. The three-time state place-winner has a career record of 251-24. He'll attend Iowa State in the fall.

Nassau Wrestler of the Year: Matt Rogers, Wantagh, 180, Sr. Rogers earned the state Division I crown at 182 pounds with a 6-4 win over Brock Delsignore of Shenendehowa. Rogers had finished fourth and fifth at the state tournament in previous years. The three-time Nassau champion finally found himself atop the state podium in his senior year. He had a 39-2 record and will attend Navy.

Karl Boyer, Clarke, 220, Sr. The 220-pounder finished a remarkable season at 42-2 and reached the state Division I final where he dropped a 6-2 decision to junior Jeff Crooks of Cobleskill-Richmondville. Boyer was a two-time state place-winner and had a career record of 132-24.

Matt Campo, Mt. Sinai, 170, Sr. He led Mt. Sinai to the final in three straight years at the state Division II dual meet tournament. The Mustangs won two crowns and fell by one point this year. Campo earned the Division II state title at 170 pounds with a 4-2 win over top-seeded Mikey Squires of Norwich in sudden victory. He had a 44-2 record and finished his career with 202 wins.

Gage DeNatale, Locust Valley, 132, Sr. He barreled his way through a tough bracket to win the Division II state crown at 132 pounds. He won all four bouts by decision in the state tournament, including a wild 6-5 decision over senior Dean Shambo of Mexico in the final. He finished with a 32-3 record. His career record was 157-28.

Christian Hansen, Cold Spring Harbor, 152, Jr. There was something special about Hansen this season. He bounced around at a few weights to help the Seahawks in dual meet competition. But when it came to the Division II state tournament, the 152-pound weight class belonged to him. He upended junior Nick Ross of Onteora, 6-2, for the state title. He was 40-2.

Malik Leftenant, Copiague, 220, Sr. He became the second state wrestling champion in Copiague history with an 8-6 comeback win over Alex Semenenko of McKee Tech. His aggressive style and ability to push opponents keyed the win. He erased a 6-2 deficit in the 220-pound final when he got the go-ahead takedown with 38 seconds left for the win. Copiague's first state champ was 119-pounder Liston Brown in 1993. Leftenant finished 40-5.

Chase Liardi, Massapequa, 120, Jr. He beat Wantagh junior Josiah Encarnacion, 2-1, by tiebreaker in the state semifinal round in what was a thrilling rematch of the Nassau 120-pound final. He dropped an 8-2 decision to five-time state champion Greg Diakomihalis of Hilton in the state final. Liardi The state runner-up is a three-time state place-winner and finished with a 49-4 record. His career mark is 172-15.

Danny Mauriello, Hauppauge, 170, Sr. The 2019 defending state champion showed true grit after he was upset in the state quarterfinal round at 170 pounds in 2020. Rather than pack it in after the disappointment, Mauriello would grind out four straight wins in the consolation rounds for a third-place finish -- the testament and character of a true champion. He finished the season at 18-1. The three-time state place winner had a 186-18 career record.

Myles Norris, Freeport, 285, Sr. Despite a knee injury that could have forced him out of the state tournament, Norris battled on and reached the state final where he dropped a 5-1 decision to undefeated junior Lucas Scott of Chenango Forks at 285 pounds. Norris was a two-time state finalist and had a 30-3 record this season. He is a two-time All-Long Island selection and had a career record of 92-15.

Elijah Rivera, Bay Shore, 106, Sr. Bay Shore hadn't secured an individual state champion in 37 years. Rivera changed that when he countered a single-leg takedown by Chenango Forks freshman Tyler Ferrara with his signature cradle for two points and a 6-4 overtime win to capture the 106-pound state championship. The last Bay Shore champ was Ron Hubbard at 167 pounds in 1983. Rivera finished with a 37-3 record.