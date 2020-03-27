TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHigh SchoolAll-Long Island

Newsday's All-Long Island wrestling team 2020

By Gregg Sarra gregg.sarra@newsday.com
Meet Newsday's All-Long Island wrestling first team for the 2019-20 winter season.

Newsday's Wrestler of the Year: Zach Redding, Eastport-South Manor, 132, Sr.

Zach Redding of Eastport-South Manor celebrates the win
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams, Jr.

Redding became a two-time Division I state champion with a 4-2 win over sophomore Jayden Scott of Rush-Henrietta at 132 pounds. He punctuated a 52-0 season cruising through the 132-pound weight class. The three-time state place-winner has a career record of 251-24. He'll attend Iowa State in the fall.

Nassau Wrestler of the Year: Matt Rogers, Wantagh, 180, Sr.

Matthew Rogers of Wantagh celebrates the win after
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams, Jr.

Rogers earned the state Division I crown at 182 pounds with a 6-4 win over Brock Delsignore of Shenendehowa. Rogers had finished fourth and fifth at the state tournament in previous years. The three-time Nassau champion finally found himself atop the state podium in his senior year. He had a 39-2 record and will attend Navy.  

Karl Boyer, Clarke, 220, Sr.

Karl Bouyer of Clarke wins the 220 lb.
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

The 220-pounder finished a remarkable season at 42-2 and reached the state Division I final where he dropped a 6-2 decision to junior Jeff Crooks of Cobleskill-Richmondville. Boyer was a two-time state place-winner and had a career record of 132-24.

Matt Campo, Mt. Sinai, 170, Sr.

Mt Sinai's Matt Campo defeats Southampton's Ben Brown
Credit: Bob Sorensen

He led Mt. Sinai to the final in three straight years at the state Division II dual meet tournament. The Mustangs won two crowns and fell by one point this year. Campo earned the Division II state title at 170 pounds with a 4-2 win over top-seeded Mikey Squires of Norwich in sudden victory. He had a 44-2 record and finished his career with 202 wins.

Gage DeNatale, Locust Valley, 132, Sr.

Gage DeNatale of Locust Valley wrestles to the
Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

He barreled his way through a tough bracket to win the Division II state crown at 132 pounds. He won all four bouts by decision in the state tournament, including a wild 6-5 decision over senior Dean Shambo of Mexico in the final. He finished with a 32-3 record. His career record was 157-28.

Christian Hansen, Cold Spring Harbor, 152, Jr.

Christian Hansen of Cold Spring Harbor wrestles and
Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

There was something special about Hansen this season. He bounced around at a few weights to help the Seahawks in dual meet competition. But when it came to the Division II state tournament, the 152-pound weight class belonged to him. He upended junior Nick Ross of Onteora, 6-2, for the state title. He was 40-2.

Malik Leftenant, Copiague, 220, Sr.

Malik Leftenant of Copiague wrestles against Alex Semenenko
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams, Jr.

He became the second state wrestling champion in Copiague history with an 8-6 comeback win over Alex Semenenko of McKee Tech. His aggressive style and ability to push opponents keyed the win. He erased a 6-2 deficit in the 220-pound final when he got the go-ahead takedown with 38 seconds left for the win. Copiague's first state champ was 119-pounder Liston Brown in 1993. Leftenant finished 40-5.

Chase Liardi, Massapequa, 120, Jr.

Chase Liardi of Massapequa is victorious in overtime
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

He beat Wantagh junior Josiah Encarnacion, 2-1, by tiebreaker in the state semifinal round in what was a thrilling rematch of the Nassau 120-pound final. He dropped an 8-2 decision to five-time state champion Greg Diakomihalis of Hilton in the state final. Liardi The state runner-up is a three-time state place-winner and finished with a 49-4 record. His career mark is 172-15.

Danny Mauriello, Hauppauge, 170, Sr.

Hauppauge's Danny Mauriello wins the 170-pound weight class
Credit: George A. Faella

The 2019 defending state champion showed true grit after he was upset in the state quarterfinal round at 170 pounds in 2020. Rather than pack it in after the disappointment, Mauriello would grind out four straight wins in the consolation rounds for a third-place finish -- the testament and character of a true champion. He finished the season at 18-1. The three-time state place winner had a 186-18 career record.

Myles Norris, Freeport, 285, Sr.

Myles Norris of Freeport, shown here during the
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Despite a knee injury that could have forced him out of the state tournament, Norris battled on and reached the state final where he dropped a 5-1 decision to undefeated junior Lucas Scott of Chenango Forks at 285 pounds. Norris was a two-time state finalist and had a 30-3 record this season. He is a two-time All-Long Island selection and had a career record of 92-15.

Elijah Rivera, Bay Shore, 106, Sr.

Elijah Rivera of Bay Shore rects to his
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams, Jr.

Bay Shore hadn't secured an individual state champion in 37 years. Rivera changed that when he countered a single-leg takedown by Chenango Forks freshman Tyler Ferrara with his signature cradle for two points and a 6-4 overtime win to capture the 106-pound state championship. The last Bay Shore champ was Ron Hubbard at 167 pounds in 1983. Rivera finished with a 37-3 record.

Jordan Titus, Center Moriches, 126, Jr.

Jordan Titus, Center Moriches celebrates after he defeats
Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

He dominated the Division II state tournament with two wins by technical fall and two others by decision on his way to his second crown. He beat Micah Roes of Lowville, 9-2, in the state final to finish the season undefeated at 39-0. He is a four-time state finalist with a career record of 162-7 and looks to become Long Island's first three-time state champ in Division II next season.

Coach of the Year: Rob Paletta, MacArthur

In his 11th year as head coach, Paletta led the Generals to a 22-1 record and first Nassau dual meet title since 2009. MacArthur also won its first Nassau sectional tournament since 2008.

All-Long Island wrestling second team

Jeremiah Echeverria, Long Beach, 120, Jr., 41-5

Josiah Encarnacion, Wantagh, 120, Sr., 47-3

Nick Franco, Farmingdale, 195, Sr., 40-6

Max Gallagher, Bayport-Blue Point, 113, Fr., 40-2

Matt Hegi, Mepham, 195, Sr., 39-4

Jayshon Hines, North Babylon, 220, Jr., 38-5

Joseph Manfredi, Herricks, 99, 8th, 46-3

Lee Mauras, Hempstead, 145, Sr., 30-1

Mike O'Brien, Mt. Sinai, 138, Sr., 45-6

George Oroudjov, Syosset, 132, So., 50-1

Logan Sciotto, Rocky Point, 138, Sr., 50-3

Jack Spahn, Islip, 160, Jr., 44-4

