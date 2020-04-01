Meet Newsday's All-Long Island boys fencing team for the 2019-2020 winter season.

Newsday Fencer of the Year: Gabe Magidson, Great Neck South, Sr.

Magidson went 18-0 in the regular season, took the gold medal at the Jeff Wolfe Holiday Tournament at Brentwood and won the Nassau individual title in foil. The senior earned a 'B20' ranking by USA Fencing while leading Great Neck South to its second straight undefeated regular season. "He's the epitome of what you would want in a captain," Great Neck South coach Josh Baravarian said.

Leif Dalberg, Newfield/Miller Place, Jr.

Dalberg won the Suffolk foil championship and went 27-4 overall.

Steven Grams, Great Neck South, Sr.

Grams, a two-time All-Long Island selection, went undefeated in dual meets (18-0) and took first at Brentwood before winning the county title in epee. He achieved an ‘A20’ rating from USA Fencing and will compete for NYU next season.

Kenneth Lau, Herricks, Sr.

Lau had just one loss in the regular season and took the county title in sabre.

Kelly Liu, Ward Melville, Soph.

Liu went 23-2 in dual meets and won the county championship in sabre while helping lead Ward Melville to its 15th Long Island championship in 18 years.

Charlie Pak, Commack, Jr.

After seeing his sophomore season cut short due to injury, Pak ran the table at this year's Suffolk championships to win the county title in epee.

Coach of the Year: Kevin Oliver, Garden City

Oliver's Garden City team (11-2) defeated previously unbeaten Great Neck South in the Nassau final before falling to Ward Melville in the Long Island championship.