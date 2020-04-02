Newsday's All-Long Island gymnastics team 2020

Meet Newsday's All-Long Island gymnastics first team for the 2019-2020 winter season.

Newsday's Gymnast of the Year: Skye Harper, Bay Shore/Islip, Sr. After not competing at the varsity level the previous two seasons, Harper made quite the return during her senior year. The Bay Shore product placed third in the all-around at the state championships on Feb. 29 at Cold Spring Harbor with a score of 37.10, and also won the vault (9.775) and placed third in floor exercises (9.475). Harper played a key role in Suffolk's third-place finish in the team standings after taking fourth last year. She also helped lead Bay Shore/Islip to its second consecutive county title by winning each event. Harper was victorious in every event at the Suffolk individual championships as well.

Rianna Adams, Ward Melville, Jr. Adams placed sixth in the all-around (36.525) at the state championships for the Patriots. She tied for both fourth on the uneven bars (9.40) and seventh on the vault (9.325).

Allie Jacobs, Syosset, So. Jacobs came away with a seventh-place finish in the all-around (36.0) at the state championships for Syosset. She placed fifth on the balance beam (9.375) after finishing third in the all-around at the state qualifiers (35.675).

Hailey Kelly, Babylon, Jr. Kelly ended her season with Long Island's fifth-highest score in the all-around (35.525) as she placed 16th overall at the state championships, and tied for 11th in floor exercise (9.225).