SportsHigh SchoolAll-Long Island

Newsday's All-Long Island gymnastics team 2020

By Mike Ruiz michael.ruiz@newsday.com
Print

Meet Newsday's All-Long Island gymnastics first team for the 2019-2020 winter season.

Newsday's Gymnast of the Year: Skye Harper, Bay Shore/Islip, Sr.

Skye Harper of Bay Shore/Islip performs on the
Credit: Dawn McCormick

After not competing at the varsity level the previous two seasons, Harper made quite the return during her senior year. The Bay Shore product placed third in the all-around at the state championships on Feb. 29 at Cold Spring Harbor with a score of 37.10, and also won the vault (9.775) and placed third in floor exercises (9.475). Harper played a key role in Suffolk's third-place finish in the team standings after taking fourth last year.  She also helped lead Bay Shore/Islip to its second consecutive county title by winning each event. Harper was victorious in every event at the Suffolk individual championships as well.

Rianna Adams, Ward Melville, Jr.

(Corrected name)Rianna Adams of Ward Melville performs her
Credit: Dawn McCormick

Adams placed sixth in the all-around (36.525) at the state championships for the Patriots. She tied for both fourth on the uneven bars (9.40) and seventh on the vault (9.325).

Allie Jacobs, Syosset, So.

Allie Jacobs of Syosset performs on the uneven
Credit: Dawn McCormick

Jacobs came away with a seventh-place finish in the all-around (36.0) at the state championships for Syosset. She placed fifth on the balance beam (9.375) after finishing third in the all-around at the state qualifiers (35.675).

Hailey Kelly, Babylon, Jr.

Haylie Kelly of Babylon performs on the uneven
Credit: Dawn McCormick

Kelly ended her season with Long Island's fifth-highest score in the all-around (35.525) as she placed 16th overall at the state championships, and tied for 11th in floor exercise (9.225).

Shani Sirota, Roslyn, So.

Roslyn's Shani Sirata competes in the Nassau County
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Another sophomore who put together an impressive performance at the state championships, Sirota earned fourth-place in the all-around (37.10) for the second consecutive season. Sirota placed third on the vault (9.625) and tied with Adams for fourth on the uneven bars (9.40). She led the way in Nassau's fourth-place finish.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

