Newsday's All-Long Island softball team 2021

Newsday Player of the Year: Caroline Hobbes, Bay Shore, SS, Jr.

It’s one thing to be talented, but Bay Shore’s Caroline Hobbes takes it to a whole new level with a work ethic second to none.

The Marauders' softball team held split practices (two, one-and-a-half hour sessions) on Saturdays so the coaching staff would get to work with a smaller group of players.

"She was the last one to leave the field," Bay Shore coach Jackie Pasquerella said. "She said, ‘I’d like to come to both practices to get extra reps.’ How do you say no to that?"

After a slow start to the season, Hobbes was nearly unpitchable in the postseason. The junior batted .737 with a 1.470 slugging percentage and an OPS of 2.230.

"She basically took the team on her back in the playoffs," Pasquerella said. "Caroline Hobbes was our fire, our ignitor."

Hobbes batted .551 with a .910 slugging percentage, 18 extra-base hits, 23 RBI, 38 runs scored and just one strikeout all season.

She lashed an RBI double for the first of the Marauders’ runs in a 2-0 win against talented Massapequa for the Long Island AA crown, the first since 2010 for Bay Shore (19-6).

"We went in with the mindset that -- we can do this," said Hobbes, after the title game. "No matter what they have, we can be better."

In Hobbes’ case, she was more than better. In Long Island softball, she was the best.

Nassau Player of the Year: Alanna Morse, Mepham, 3B, Jr.

The girl nicknamed ‘A-Mo’ took a serious approach when it came to Mepham’s opposition this season.

"We go into every game like we’re playing a nameless, faceless opponent," said Morse, after Game 1 of the Nassau A final series. "We try to come out and play the best game we’re ever going to play."

The Hofstra commit backed up her talk with a .620 average, seven homers, 51 RBI, 27 runs scored, and 14 doubles for Mepham (17-4) which won the Long Island A title.

"A-Mo is the quintessential player," coach Brenda Dolan said. "Whether at bat or in the field, she makes it her mission to get the job done, and she does so every time."

Stefania Abruscato, Hauppauge, C, So.

She picked off six runners and threw out two of three potential base stealers. The Missouri commit batted .639 with five homers, 26 RBI, 29 runs scored, and 22 stolen bases.

Natalie Bottiglieri, Kellenberg, 2B, Jr.

When the Firebirds needed an infielder, she moved from centerfield and played error-free ball at second base. The Nassau-Suffolk CHSAA Player of the Year hit .679, had an on-base percentage of .731 and was 28-for-28 in stolen-base attempts.

Julia Carpenter, Bay Shore, 1B, Sr.

She was a key member of the Marauders’ Long Island Class AA championship run and ended the Suffolk AA final series a combined 7-for-7 with seven RBI and a homer. Carpenter, Bay Shore’s valedictorian, batted .532 with a .740 slugging percentage overall.

Erin Cunningham, Center Moriches, P/1B, Sr.

The senior was 9-2 with two saves, 67 strikeouts and 17 walks in 63 innings. Cunningham, who had a 1.76 ERA with a 1.10 WHIP, hit .404 with 17 RBI and an OPS of 1.032.

Mila Fiordalisi, St. Anthony’s, P, Fr.

She went 10-1 with a 0.98 ERA and struck out 87 in 57 innings for the Friars. Fiordalisi allowed 26 hits and tossed a pair of one-hitters and a no-hitter this season, and won the CHSAA title game in relief.

Jessica Iavarone, Miller Place, P, Sr.

She was 13-1 with a 0.50 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 91 innings and held opponents to a .120 average. The Kutztown commit batted .491 with a .925 slugging percentage with four homers, 19 RBI and 22 runs scored for the Suffolk A champs.

Elaina Kassap, Long Beach, C, Sr.

She nearly willed the Marines to the Nassau Class A championship series and crushed three postseason home runs in four games. Kassap hit .424 with nine homers, 24 runs scored and 31 RBI this season.

Emmi Katz, Commack, P, Sr.

The Suffolk Large School Pitcher of the Year was 15-4 with a 0.88 ERA (only allowed 13 earned runs), struck out 160 and walked 21 in 116 innings. Katz batted .438 with seven doubles, four triples and 25 RBI.

Kate McGuire, Bayport-Blue Point, SS, Jr.

She was the unequivocal leader of the Phantoms’ run to the Suffolk A championship series. McGuire hit .469 with a .578 on-base percentage, a .918 slugging percentage, 13 extra-base hits (including 3 HRs), 23 RBI and 27 runs scored.

Jackie Morra, St. Anthony’s, 3B, Fr.

She was the linchpin of the Friars’ offense and Nassau-Suffolk CHSAA championship run. Morra batted .561 with a .667 on-base percentage, four homers, 31 runs scored, 34 RBI and reached base in every game for St. Anthony’s (20-2).

Alyssa Weinberg, Division, P, Jr.

She was perhaps the most dominant pitcher on Long Island this season. Weinberg went 13-2 with 200 strikeouts and 22 walks in 100 innings with a 1.50 ERA, and hit .667 with a .950 slugging percentage, 26 runs scored and 28 RBI.

Kim Westenberg, Massapequa, P/DP, Jr.

She went 11-5 with a 1.87 ERA and 143 strikeouts and 13 walks in 101 innings. The Cortland-commit batted .343 with a .627 slugging percentage, five homers (including two grand slams) and 19 RBI for the Nassau AA champs.

Suffolk Coach of the Year: Jackie Pasquerella, Bay Shore

Few got more out of their team this season than Pasquerella. The Marauders went 19-6 and won their last 12 games en route to the Long Island Class AA crown, No. 11 for Bay Shore all-time.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Christina Castellani, Massapequa

She played four varsity seasons at Massapequa, coached at every level -- including the last three as the varsity head coach -- and guided her alma mater to its first Nassau crown in program history and a 14-5 record.

Second team

Taylor Brunn, MacArthur, P, So.

Anna Butler, Seaford, P, Sr.

Amanda Cerretani, Massapequa, OF, Sr.

Makayla Comer, West Islip, 1B, So.

Amelia DeRosa, Miller Place P/DP, Jr.

Deanna Ebert, Bay Shore, P, Jr.

Alex Kelly, East Meadow, P, Sr.

Mallory Kinahan, Sayville, P/CF, Sr.

Kyra Kreuscher, East Islip, P, Jr.

Haley Leimbach, Sacred Heart, SS/3B, Jr.

Destiny Nardello, Carey, 3B, Sr.

Nicolette Picone, Kellenberg, P, Sr.

Dominique Prevette, Islip, P/1B, Sr.

Lola Reese, Clarke, P, Sr.

Julia Renny, Syosset, 3B, Jr.

Kaylie Roberts, Center Moriches, 1B, Jr.

Ava Shorr, North Babylon, P, Sr.

Ryan Starr, Massapequa, SS, Jr.

Juliana Sabatino, Sacred Heart, P, Jr.

Lily Yepez, Mepham, OF, So.