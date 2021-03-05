Newsday's All-Long Island wrestling team 2021

Newsday Wrestler Of the Year: Nick Germano, Sr., Smithtown West, 138, 8-0

An inspiring young man who persevered through his own personal handicap to go undefeated. Germano is legally blind and was forced to give up other sports, including baseball. He turned his attention to wrestling and became one of Long Island's top competitors. He won seven of his eight bouts by pin, technical fall, or major decision (his closest bout was a 7-0 win). He finished his career with 101 victories, quite the achievement for a kid who overcame a difficult obstacle.

Chris Boudreau, Sr., Hauppauge, 160, 7-0

Boudreau had five pins and two major decisions. His closest bouts were 13-0 and 17-4.

Anthony Conetta, Jr., Massapequa, 152, 8-0

Had a pin in 1 minute, 30 seconds in a dual meet against Long Beach in a battle of the best two teams in Nassau. He had seven pins this season.

Brayden Fahrbach, Fr., Mount Sinai, 118, 5-0

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He had three pins, a technical fall, and a forfeit this season. He took third in the state last year.

Max Gallagher, So., Bayport-Blue Point, 126, 4-0

In a battle of all-state wrestlers, Gallagher defeated former teammate Joe Sparacio (Mattituck), 4-2. Gallagher is the third-ranked sophomore at his weight in the country.

Christian Hansen, Sr., Cold Spring Harbor, 172, 9-0

He had four pins and a technical fall this season. He was Division II state champion at 152 pounds a year ago.

Jayshon Hines, Sr., North Babylon, 215, 6-0

He had four pins, three of them in less than a minute. He took third in the state last season.

Chase Liardi, Sr., Massapequa, 132, 7-0

The two-time state place-winner had four pins and beat two state tournament qualifiers this season.

Joe Manfredi, Fr., Herricks, 110, 4-0

He was a state runner-up last year. This season he had three pins, all of them in the second period.

George Oroudjov, Jr., Syosset, 152, 7-0

He was a state runner-up last year. This season he had four pins. His closest match was 7-0.

Connor Pearce, Sr., Shoreham-Wading River, 126, 9-0

Pearce won six bouts by pin including one in the biggest moment of his career when he pinned his opponent in 3:36 to clinch the Suffolk dual meet final in the Wildcats' 36-32 victory over Brentwood.

Jack Spahn, Sr., Islip, 172, 7-0

Spahn had four pins this season to finish his career with 112. He totaled 170 career wins.

Jordan Titus, Sr., Center Moriches, 138, 3-0

He is a two-time defending state champion and four-time state finalist. This season Titus was unscored upon in three bouts. He had a pin and two wins by technical fall.

Coach of the Year: Joe Condon, Shoreham-Wading River

He led the Division II Wildcats to the Suffolk dual meet championship with a 36-32 win over Division I Brentwood. Shoreham finished with a 9-0 record.