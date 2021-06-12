TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolBadminton

Great Neck South defeats Jericho to win Nassau girls badminton team title

Great Neck South's Kayla Wu with the touch

Great Neck South's Kayla Wu with the touch backhand return to Jericho's Allison Ng in first singles during the Nassau girls badminton team finals held at Mattlin Middle School on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan/Joseph D. Sullivan

By Christopher Matias christopher.matias@newsday.com
Print

Great Neck South defeated Jericho, 5-2, Saturday at Howard B. Mattlin Middle School to win the Nassau County girl’s badminton team championships.

In a rematch of the 2019 championship which saw Jericho as the victor, this time Great Neck South was crowned champion.

The two teams each finished the regular season with a 9-1 record in Conference I, splitting their two matchups.

At first singles, freshman Kayla Wu of Great Neck South defeated senior Allison Ng, 22-20, 21-15. The two faced off in the individual singles county championship on June 4, with Ng picking up the win.

All three singles matchups were won by Great Neck South. Emily Xia picked up the win at second singles and Bernice Wang earned the victory at third singles.

Nassau County Badminton Coordinator Jenna Cavuto, described the matchup as a "competitive nail biter featuring two Long Island badminton powerhouses."

Great Neck South secured the victory with two doubles victories.

Grace Fong and Nicole Yim defeated Jericho’s Shirya Bansal and Devon Jin at second doubles, 21-7, 21-18.

At fourth doubles, Myra Saeed and Preeti Shaji picked up a point by defeating Michelle Don and Adya Misra, 22-0, 21-6.

With no seniors on the roster, Great Neck South will return its entire team. It will be no surprise to see them in the mix again at the end of next season.

By Christopher Matias christopher.matias@newsday.com

More high schools

Adam Giovinco of Syosset charges down field looking
Photos: Syosset vs. Massapequa boys lacrosse
Oluwadolapo Babalola of West Hempstead clears an obstacle
Photos: Nassau Class A track championships
Connetquot starting pitcher Sean Mileti delivers a pitch
Photos: Connetquot vs. Smithtown East baseball
Chaminade proudly displays the CHSAA baseball championship trophy
Photos: Chaminade vs. Kellenberg in the CHSAA baseball final
Shelby Haynes #4 of Copiague speaks with Tierra
Photos: Whitman vs. Copiague softball
Zachary Chapman of Roslyn keeps a close eye
Photos: Nassau boys tennis team championship
Didn’t find what you were looking for?