Great Neck South defeated Jericho, 5-2, Saturday at Howard B. Mattlin Middle School to win the Nassau County girl’s badminton team championships.

In a rematch of the 2019 championship which saw Jericho as the victor, this time Great Neck South was crowned champion.

The two teams each finished the regular season with a 9-1 record in Conference I, splitting their two matchups.

At first singles, freshman Kayla Wu of Great Neck South defeated senior Allison Ng, 22-20, 21-15. The two faced off in the individual singles county championship on June 4, with Ng picking up the win.

All three singles matchups were won by Great Neck South. Emily Xia picked up the win at second singles and Bernice Wang earned the victory at third singles.

Nassau County Badminton Coordinator Jenna Cavuto, described the matchup as a "competitive nail biter featuring two Long Island badminton powerhouses."

Great Neck South secured the victory with two doubles victories.

Grace Fong and Nicole Yim defeated Jericho’s Shirya Bansal and Devon Jin at second doubles, 21-7, 21-18.

At fourth doubles, Myra Saeed and Preeti Shaji picked up a point by defeating Michelle Don and Adya Misra, 22-0, 21-6.

With no seniors on the roster, Great Neck South will return its entire team. It will be no surprise to see them in the mix again at the end of next season.