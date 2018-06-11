TODAY'S PAPER
Badminton

Newsday’s All-Long Island badminton teams 2018

Commack's Emily Haber follows through on her shot

Commack's Emily Haber follows through on her shot during a match against Whitman's Mabel Bassi on May 25. Photo Credit: David L. Pokress

By Melissa Kramer melissa.kramer@newsday.com
BOYS BADMINTON

Long Island Player of the Year: Ray Ngan, Great Neck South, Sr.

Kevin Karott, Half Hollow Hills, Sr.

Andre Tan, Half Hollow Hills, Sr.

Zack Cohen, Half Hollow Hills, Sr.

Leo Wild, Half Hollow Hills, Sr.

Warren Wang, Jericho, Sr.

Jiaqi Zhang, Jericho, Jr.

Coach of the Year: Mark Burkowsky, Jericho

GIRLS BADMINTON

Long Island Player of the Year: Emily Haber, Commack, Jr.

Allison Ng, Jericho, Fr.

Katie Maguire, St. John the Baptist, Soph.

Chelsea Wong, Great Neck North, Jr.

Keva Li, Great Neck North, Jr.

Mae Latko, Whitman, Sr.

Lauren Brown, Whitman, Sr.

Daniella Cucci, Our Lady of Mercy, Sr.

Kerry Ellis, Our Lady of Mercy, Jr.

Coach of the Year: Jesus Valdes, Commack

