Newsday’s All-Long Island badminton teams 2018
BOYS BADMINTON
Long Island Player of the Year: Ray Ngan, Great Neck South, Sr.
Kevin Karott, Half Hollow Hills, Sr.
Andre Tan, Half Hollow Hills, Sr.
Zack Cohen, Half Hollow Hills, Sr.
Leo Wild, Half Hollow Hills, Sr.
Warren Wang, Jericho, Sr.
Jiaqi Zhang, Jericho, Jr.
Coach of the Year: Mark Burkowsky, Jericho
GIRLS BADMINTON
Long Island Player of the Year: Emily Haber, Commack, Jr.
Allison Ng, Jericho, Fr.
Katie Maguire, St. John the Baptist, Soph.
Chelsea Wong, Great Neck North, Jr.
Keva Li, Great Neck North, Jr.
Mae Latko, Whitman, Sr.
Lauren Brown, Whitman, Sr.
Daniella Cucci, Our Lady of Mercy, Sr.
Kerry Ellis, Our Lady of Mercy, Jr.
Coach of the Year: Jesus Valdes, Commack
