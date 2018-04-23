Even after pitching in state championships, Long Island finals and county title series, Wantagh’s Anthony Fontana still is pumped on game day, especially when facing top competition.

“You sit in school all day and you’re really itching to play in these big games,” Fontana said. “You play all season for these games and that’s what you really work hard for.”

Fontana proved again on Monday why he’s not someone opponents wish to see on the mound in a crucial contest. The ace lefthander allowed one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings, He walked none and struck out 10, including the final four batters he faced before being removed after hitting the 105 maximum pitch count in a 4-1 home victory over Plainedge in Nassau A-II baseball.

“The moment is never too big for him,” coach Keith Sachs said. “He’s been in so many big games that when a guy gets on third, he makes the pitch he needs to make. He does what we need to do to win the game.”

Plainedge (9-3-1) jumped out to a 1-0 lead after Jason Bottari led off the game with an infield single, stole second and third and scored on Joe Cottone’s groundout. Bottari, a shortstop who finished 3-for-4 with three stolen bases, also threw a runner out at the plate, making the relay on a throw from leftfielder Cottone.

But the Warriors, the two-time defending Long Island Class A champions, took over from there. Jake Castellano’s double drove in Rich Kirchner to tie the score at 1 in the second inning.

“I was honestly just trying to fight that one off and I got a good piece on it and the wind was blowing out to the rightfield line,” said Castellano, who went 2-for-3. “It just kept taking it to the line, so I’m just happy it fell down.”

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wantagh (9-1) took a 2-1 lead in the third inning when Fontana scored on a wild pitch. The Warriors extended their lead to 3-1 when pinch runner Dylan Scott scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning. Wantagh got ts final run in the sixth when Ryan Murphy doubled and scored on an error.

But Plainedge didn’t go down easily in the seventh. After Bottari and Brian Bornkamp hit back-to-back one-out singles, Sachs brought in Mason McLane, who got the save.

“It was a tough situation . . . but it felt good to go out there,” McLane said. “My mentality was just to go out there and strike everyone out. Don’t let anybody beat me.”

Fontana picked up his fourth victory of the season as Wantagh remains atop Nassau A-II.

“I had to be as efficient as possibly today and we live to play these big games,” Fontana said. “So I’m glad I was able to step up for my team today.”

“It definitely sets the tone for the series,” Castellano said of Fontana. “He shuts them down, doesn’t give the hitters a lot of confidence going into the rest of the week. So it’s definitely good getting him out there early.”