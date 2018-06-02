It’s a three-peat for the Wantagh baseball team.

The Warriors’ Patrick Willix had a hand in three of his team’s runs, and southpaw Anthony Fontana tossed a complete game as Wantagh beat Rocky Point, 4-2, in the Long Island Class A / Southeast Regional baseball final at St. Joseph’s College Athletic Complex in Patchogue on Saturday.

Wantagh (24-2) advances to the state semifinals on Friday in Binghamton. The Warriors have won three straight Long Island titles. They were state runner-ups last season and the state champs in 2016. Wantagh is 5-0 all-time in Long Island title games. Coach Keith Sachs’ team is on a 14-game win streak and hasn’t lost since April 26.

Rocky Point (20-6) is now 0-4 all-time in Long Island championship. The Eagles last reached the Long Island final in 2016.

Wantagh broke open a one-run lead with two runs in the sixth on RBI singles by Ethan Rockitter and Ryan Murphy to take a 4-2 lead.

Willix had an RBI groundout in the first inning, and a sacrifice fly in the third for both of Wantagh’s early runs off Rocky Point starter Joe Grillo.

Rocky Point scored an unearned run in each of the second and third innings against Fontana.

It was a strange game that saw a little bit of everything including two runner’s interference calls at second base (one by each team); a three-base throwing error on a Wantagh pickoff attempt that led to Rocky Point’s first run; and a two-base throwing error on a Rocky Point pickoff attempt that ended with a Warriors runner being thrown out at the plate. Rocky Point rightfielder Mike Gunning threw a bullet to home and catcher Alex Bonacci caught the ball to his right and made a diving tag at home to close the fifth.