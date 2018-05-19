Athlete of the week: Bay Shore pitcher Jared West

Bay Shore’s baseball team has pulled off a string of upsets this postseason and Jared West has been at the heart of the action each step of the way.

After throwing a complete game against No. 16 Bellport on May 12, West went 3-for-4 with a game-sealing RBI triple to lead the No. 17 Marauders over No. 1 Smithtown East on Monday and picked up a 2 2⁄3-inning save against No. 9 Connetquot on Thursday to earn Newsday Athlete of the Week honors.

“It’s been an incredible ride,” said West, who had a 1.20 ERA in the regular season. “In the beginning of the season, we said our goal was to go further than we’ve ever gone and we’re looking to keep going.”

“He’s a competitor,” Bay Shore coach Mike Herbst said of West, who is expected to join St. Joseph’s as a pitcher next season. “He wants the ball and if he could, he would pitch every day. He gets the job done and is ready to step up the next game.”

This has certainly been the case this postseason. West opened Bay Shore’s run by shutting down Bellport in a Suffolk AA outbracket game, allowing two runs with three strikeouts in a complete game in the Marauders’ 5-2 win.

“I was getting ahead and throwing strikes, knowing my team could make the plays behind me,” said the lefthander, who added he is comfortable pitching to contact. “I can always rely on our defense.”

West got the job done with his bat days later, helping the Marauders spring an upset over the top seed in the county. His two-run triple capped a five-run fifth inning that put Bay Shore in front 7-1. Bay Shore won 7-4.

“I remember it being very loud, louder than usual,” West said of the atmosphere in the dugout as the upset was in progress. “Everyone in the dugout had a smile on their face. We had no fear. We just went out there and played our game and held nothing back.”

Two days later, West had the Marauders smiling again, as he saved the game to complete a 1-0 win over Connetquot in the completion of a game that was suspended due to rain.

West said he and his teammates are confident despite their underdog status because they feel they are better than their 10-10 regular-season record. The Marauders finished at .500 despite outscoring their opposition by 12 runs, with five of their losses coming by one run.

“We’ve been talking about that since the beginning of the playoffs,” West said. “If a couple of plays or a couple of calls that didn’t go our way were different, we could have been 12-8 or 13-7. We have a lot more to give and we want to prove we are better than our record.”

Bay Shore has probably already done so and West has been a major reason why.