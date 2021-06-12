If Josh Knoth could pitch every game for Patchogue-Medford – he’d be more than willing. So goes the mindset of a young sophomore, who has dominated varsity competition in the spring of 2021.

"I’ve coached him since he’s eight years old and watched him develop through the years," Patchogue-Medford coach Tony Frascogna said. "He is a ‘give me the ball kind of kid’ – every day. We have to protect him from himself. He’s a throwback pitcher, who never complains about little injuries, and wants to pitch every day."

Knoth has played a role in six of the Raiders 12 victories this season. He competed in Suffolk’s most competitive League I against some of Long Island’s top pitching prospects and more than held his own.

In fact, he has emerged as the top prospect in the Class of 2023.

Knoth, a 6-foot, 175-pound righthander, has struck out 65 batters in 36 and two-thirds innings and walked only six. He has a 4-1 record with one save and an ERA of 1.71.

He is Newsday’s Athlete of the Week after earning a save and a win in a two-day span over Floyd and Brentwood.

Knoth came on in relief and recorded three outs, including two by strikeout to save a wild 13-11 win over Floyd. The next day he fired a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts in six innings in a 12-1 win over Brentwood.

His signature performance came against Sachem East on May 18. He went eight innings and struck out 16. He exited with the game scoreless. Patchogue-Medford (12-6) went on to win 1-0 in nine innings.

"His mound presence has really evolved," Frascogna said. "He rolls with everything and he’s an even keeled kid. He gets stronger as the game goes on and that can be directly attributed to his work in the weight room."

Knoth has verbally committed to play for the College of Charleston. He punctuated last week’s work with a 10-strikeout outing in a 17-5 win over Ward Melville.

"He has great composure, throws very hard and has the best off-speed stuff around," Frascogna said. "He’s a real good one."