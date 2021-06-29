When it comes to Roslyn’s Daniel Rosman and East Meadow’s Tyler Sugrim, success in academics and baseball were certainly at the forefront entering their senior seasons.

But a collective emphasis on community service was among their top priorities as well.

While both were involved in a myriad of efforts, one they shared was their participation in Little League Challenger, which offers opportunities for youth baseball players with special needs.

"We would help out, guide them and help them have fun," Sugrim said. "That was a really great part of my community service."

For their achievements as student-athletes and work within the community, Rosman and Sugrim were named recipients of the Capozzi Award by the Nassau High School Baseball Coaches Association on Tuesday.

"I’m super excited," said Sugrim, who earned four wins and pitched to the tune of a 1.47 ERA as East Meadow’s ace this season, strucking out 45 batters and allowing only 14 hits in 33 innings. "Academics, baseball and community service are huge parts of my life and to win this award is an honor."

Rosman, also his graduating class’s salutatorian, hit .304 with a .500 OBP, 21 runs and 20 strikeouts in 13 innings while converting all three of his save opportunities.

"It’s nice to know that all my hard work paid off both in the classroom and on the field," Rosman said. "It’s just a huge honor to receive this award."

Sugrim will attend Johns Hopkins University in the fall to study engineering, and Rosman will attend Haverford College with plans to major in either math or computer science.

Both their coaches commended them for the high level of character they’ve displayed both on and off the field through the years.

"We didn’t know if he would be able to juggle all these different activities and events with athletics and he did so well," East Meadow coach John Marciante said. "He excelled in everything."

"Daniel’s such a great kid, so smart, humble, works extremely hard, does great things in the community and is a beyond-intelligent young man," Roslyn coach Dan Freeman said.