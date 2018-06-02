David Falco helped Center Moriches with his bat. Then he did it with his right arm.

The junior slapped an RBI single to give his team a one-run lead in the fourth inning, and pitched the final three innings of scoreless relief as Center Moriches defeated Marlboro Central, 5-1, in the Class B Southeast Regional baseball final at St. Joseph’s College Athletic Complex in Patchogue on Saturday.

Center Moriches (21-4) advances to the state semifinals in Binghamton next Saturday. The Dukes (20-2) won the state Class B crown in 2016.

David Franchi’s two-run single gave the Red Devils a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth. Earlier, Falco’s single scored Liam Pulsipher to give the Red Devils a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Pulsipher’s one-out double scored Matt Alifano to tie the score at 1 in the first.

Falco, who smacked a solo home run in the sixth, struck out six, walked three and allowed one hit in three innings of scoreless relief.

The Red Devils, who haven’t been to the state semifinals since 1998, are riding a 13-game win streak and haven’t lost since April 18.

-30-