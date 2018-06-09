TODAY'S PAPER
Center Moriches comes from behind for its first state B baseball title

Trailing by four runs heading into the bottom of the sixth, the Red Devils’ Robert Copozzi’s hard grounder to first with the bases loaded went under the first baseman’s glove and three runs scored to cap a 7-run inning.

Center Moriches' Andres Auffant pitches to Seton Catholic

Center Moriches' Andres Auffant pitches to Seton Catholic Central during the state Class B finals at NYSEG Stadium in Binghamton on Saturday.

By Peter Kersich peter.kersich@newsday.com
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — A comeback for the ages.

That was what it would take for the Center Moriches baseball team to earn its first state championship in school history.

Trailing by four runs heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Red Devils put up a seven spot.

Robert Copozzi capped the seven-run frame when he hit a sharp ground ball with the bases loaded under the glove of the first baseman that rolled into rightfield, allowing two runs to score. The ensuing throw from the rightfielder went to the backstop allowing a third run to come home, giving Center Moriches a three-run lead in its 10-7 win over Binghamton Seton Catholic Central in the state Class B final at NYSEG Stadium Saturday.

David Falco went 3-for-4 with a triple, a run, and three RBIs, and earned the win pitching four innings of relief, allowing one earned run, three hits and three walks. He struck out four. Senior David Franchi collected the save pitching a scoreless seventh, striking out the final batter in his final game at Center Moriches (23-4).

