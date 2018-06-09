BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — A comeback for the ages.

That was what it would take for the Center Moriches baseball team to earn its first state championship in school history.

Trailing by four runs heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Red Devils put up a seven spot.

Robert Copozzi capped the seven-run frame when he hit a sharp ground ball with the bases loaded under the glove of the first baseman that rolled into rightfield, allowing two runs to score. The ensuing throw from the rightfielder went to the backstop allowing a third run to come home, giving Center Moriches a three-run lead in its 10-7 win over Binghamton Seton Catholic Central in the state Class B final at NYSEG Stadium Saturday.

David Falco went 3-for-4 with a triple, a run, and three RBIs, and earned the win pitching four innings of relief, allowing one earned run, three hits and three walks. He struck out four. Senior David Franchi collected the save pitching a scoreless seventh, striking out the final batter in his final game at Center Moriches (23-4).