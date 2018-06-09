TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
74° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolBaseball

State Class B finals: Center Moriches vs. Seton Catholic Central

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Center Moriches defeated Seton Catholic Central, 10-7, on Saturday, to win the Class B state championship.

Print

MORE PHOTOS

Massapequa teammates celebrate their victory over Baldwinsville in State Class AA finals: Massapequa vs. Baldwinsville Mattituck-Southold's Maddie Schmidt, left, drives toward the goal State Class D finals: Mattituck vs. Bronxville Cold Spring Harbor's Caroline DeBellis, left, Caroline Walter, State Class C final: Cold Spring Harbor vs. Honeoye Falls-Lima Suffolk pitcher Bobby Vath (Newfield) delivers a pitch Grand Slam Challenge Northport's Elijah Claiborne, center, checks his time after State track championships Manhasset's Shea Garcia (22) gets a hug from State Class B semis: Manhasset vs. Fayetteville-Manlius Center Moriches' Liam Pulsipher pitches against Albany Academy State Class B semis: Center Moriches vs. Albany Academy Wantagh catcher Joe Parone gets a late throw State Class A semifinals: Wantagh vs. Lakeland West Islip's Hayley Kirby, right, defends against CBA's State Class A semifinals: West Islip vs. Syracuse CBA Mattituck-Southold players celebrate their win in a Class Class D semis: Mattituck/Southold vs. South Jefferson Cold Spring Harbor's Sophia Taglich passes the ball Class C state semi: Cold Spring Harbor vs. Jamesville-DeWitt Ward Melville players celebrate a goal against Niskayuna State Class A semifinal: Ward Melville vs. Niskayuna Garden City midfielder/attacker Kyle Steinbach passes the ball State Class B semifinal: Garden City vs. John Jay-Cross River Skyler Cirillo of Lindenhurst #5, right, gets congratulated Nassau vs. Suffolk softball all-star game Commack's Jake Stadok competes in the Long Island Long Island boys tennis team final: Syosset vs. Commack Eastport-South Manor's Hannah Kenneally looks to get around Long Island Class B final: Manhasset vs. ESM West Islip's Samantha Blair celebrates after scoring the Long Island Class A final: Massapequa vs. West Islip Mattituck players and coaches pose for a photo Long Island Class D final: Carle Place vs. Mattituck/Southold Cold Spring Harbor midfielder Emily Weld, attacker Katherine Long Island Class C final: CSH vs. Mt. Sinai Malini Rudra of Syosset tees off on the State girls golf championships Massapequa celebrates its victory over West Islip in LI Class AA championship: West Islip vs. Massapequa East Meadow's Juliana Sanzone gets a hit in LI Class AA championship: Longwood vs. East Meadow Islip celebrates its first-ever Long Island championship after Long Island Class C final: Islip vs. Cold Spring Harbor Mt. Sinai celebrates after beating Carey in the Long Island Class A championship: Mt. Sinai vs. Carey