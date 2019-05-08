Chaminade vs. Kellenberg
Kellenberg defeated visiting Chaminade, 1-0, in a CHSAA abseball game on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
MORE PHOTOS
Longwood vs. Pat-Med baseball Haupppauge vs. West Babylon girls lacrosse Hicksville vs. East Meadow softball Mepham vs. MacArthur softball Islip vs. East Islip softball Garden City vs. Carey baseball 2019 Suffolk Coaches Combine Farmingdale vs. Oceanside boys lacrosse St. Anthony's Invitational Manhasset vs. Chaminade boys lacrosse St. Anthony's vs. SJB baseball Mt. Sinai vs. East Islip boys lacrosse Manhasset vs. Darien girls lacrosse Syosset vs. Massapequa boys lacrosse North Shore vs. South Side girls lacrosse Hills West vs. Hauppauge baseball Oceanside vs. Massapequa baseball Center Moriches vs. Mattituck baseball Smithtown East vs. Hills East baseball Division vs. Wantagh baseball Woodstick Classic: Manhasset vs. Garden City MacArthur honors 1994 state championship baseball team Bob Pratt Invitational ESM vs. Darien (Conn.) girls lacrosse
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.