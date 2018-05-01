Jared Restmeyer hopped off the mound and toward the St. Anthony’s dugout. His day was done. The senior had that hop in his step after limiting Chaminade to one hit and striking out eight in five innings of work as St. Anthony’s dumped the Flyers, 12-0, Tuesday in a CHSAA baseball game.

“I felt really good and we played great defense,” Restmeyer, who improved to 3-0, said. “My changeup was working but I felt like I let a few get away.”

Restmeyer ran into trouble in the fifth when St. Anthony’s wrapped two walks and a hit batter around two outs. With the bases loaded, Restmeyer caught Logan Koester looking at a 2-and-2 changeup for his eighth and final strikeout to end the threat.

“Jared looked great today,” St. Anthony’s coach John Phelan said. “And we jumped out to an early lead and that’s always a good thing. The pitching and defense fell right into place.”

Senior Brian Fitzpatrick, who recently committed to Rutgers, came on for the final two innings and retired all six batters, including five by strikeout.

“When he has that command, wow,” Phelan said of the 6-6 lefthander. “It was good to see him throw so well.”

The onslaught started early for St. Anthony’s. Leadoff man Jack Reardon and Jake Barrett opened the first frame with consecutive singles. Steven Rizzo launched a run-scoring double over the head of centerfielder Paul Orbon. The Friars would add two more runs as Cameron Dunn added an RBI single and Rizzo scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 lead.

The Friars (7-5) added three more runs in the third inning. Rizzo started the rally with a walk and stole second. He scored when Cameron Dunn crushed a double to rightfield to make it 4-0. Anthony D’Onofrio singled, stole second and a walk to Jordan Rose loaded the bases. Cameron Leary walked to force home a run and Logan Vallas dropped down a squeeze bunt for an RBI and the 6-0 lead.

St. Anthony’s blew the game open with a six-hit, six-run sixth. D’Onofrio keyed the inning with a two-run single and Rose drilled a three-run home run.

The Friars finished with 14 hits led by Barrett and Dunn, who had three hits each and Rizzo, Dunn and D’Onofrio, who finished with two RBIs apiece.

“Today, we put it all together,” Restmeyer said. “Everyone contributed.”