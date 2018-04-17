Chris Palmer picked up his fifth strikeout for the first out of the seventh inning and his outing was over.

The junior righthander had reached the state’s mandatory pitch count of 105 and walked off the mound after a workmanlike performance in East Islip’s 11-2 win over Hauppauge Tuesday in a Suffolk League VI baseball game. Aidan Hickey came on to record the final two outs.

Palmer (4-0) scattered three hits, walked two, hit one batter and allowed one unearned run. He also has a two-inning save this season.

“He hasn’t allowed an earned run this season,” said East Islip coach Sal J. Ciampi. “I thought his pitch count could have been better. He worked too deep in some counts. But he’s been our guy.”

Palmer persevered in a pitching matchup of previously 3-0 aces.

Hauppauge starter Kevin Sambuco’s bid for his fourth win was undermined by a defense that committed seven errors.

“Kevin deserved better,” Hauppauge coach Josh Gutes said. “We obviously didn’t play well defensively. But we didn’t hit enough in big spots either.”

East Islip’s Scott Long singled in two runs to key a four-run second inning. The Redmen bunched four singles around an outfield error to take the 4-0 lead.

Hauppauge (5-5) responded with a run in the third. After Brett Boller reached on an error and Ryan Levenberg walked to start the inning, Nick Sellitto lifted a sacrifice fly to make it 4-1.

Palmer retired eight in a row from that point but with two outs in the fifth ran into trouble. Levenberg singled off the third- base bag, Sellitto followed with a single and Ryan Mackey walked to load the bases. Palmer escaped when Pete Sanderson grounded out hard to shortstop.

“He’s a tough guy to hit when he’s throwing his two-seamer on our hands,” Gutes said. “He made some good pitches when he needed them.”

East Islip (5-2) blew the game open with a seven-run sixth inning. Evan Kramer doubled to get the inning started and Rob Iadanza keyed the rally with a two-run double. The Redmen sent 11 men to the plate and took advantage of four errors, two walks and a hit batsman for the 11-1 lead.

“The weather has been brutal for everyone,” Ciampi said. “Teams just haven’t been outside enough to work on defense and get the work in. We’re playing more games than having practices.”

Palmer was pleased with the effort and said he felt the team was starting to head in the right direction.

“This is a real good win for us,” Palmer said.