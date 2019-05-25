Myles Scarry threw more innings on Saturday than he had all season, and his relief gem could not have come at a better time for Division baseball.

Scarry threw seven innings of scoreless relief and Robert Bradley drove in the go-ahead run to lead visiting No. 3 Division past No. 5 Bethpage, 5-1, in 14 innings to sweep its best-of-three Nassau Class A semifinal series. Bradley hit an RBI single in the top of the 14th to give Division a 2-1 lead before Joe Natale and Nick Roselli followed with RBI singles of their own to extend the lead.

Division (21-3) will face the MacArthur/Clarke winner in the county championship series, beginning Friday at 4 p.m. at SUNY-Old Westbury.

“I can’t describe how proud I am of my team,” Division coach Tom Tuttle said. “We‘ve emphasized being mentally tough since day one and that’s what we were today. That’s what we’re all about.”

Perhaps no one epitomized that better than Scarry, who Tuttle said threw only four innings all season.

“Our starting pitching usually goes deep into games, so we haven’t needed to use Myles a lot,” Tuttle said. “But I told my relievers before the season that there would come a point where someone was going to have to give us big innings. Myles was the epitome of that today.”

Division also got a strong starting pitching performance. Jake Lombardi allowed just one run and four hits in seven innings in a duel with Bethpage starter Richie Gennaro (four hits in six shutout innings).

Mike Sullivan hit an RBI single in the seventh to put Division ahead, 1-0, before Bethpage (15-9) tied the game with an RBI base hit in the bottom of the inning.

The Division defense kept the score tied at 1 by twice throwing out the potential winning run at the plate. Second baseman Matt Cavanagh threw out a runner in the ninth inning, and Hunter Traenkle made a backhanded stop on a hard-hit grounder to third and fired home to prevent a run in the 11th.