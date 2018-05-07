The bus ride from East Hampton to Amityville can take more than an hour and a half. And that’s on a good day with little to no traffic. The East Hampton baseball team began Monday’s trip with one goal in mind — get its first win of the season.

Amityville, the host for the Suffolk League VI game, also was looking for its first win of the season. Both schools were looking to put an end to long losing streaks that had lasted more than three years.

East Hampton’s ride home was probably a fun one after its 51-game losing streak came to an end. Junior Kurt Matthews relieved in the first inning, struck out 12 and allowed three hits over 6 1⁄3 as East Hampton defeated Amityville, 6-2. Matthews did not walk a batter and allowed one earned run.

“It feels so good to get a W,” said Matthews, a three-year varsity player. “It’s a weight off all of our shoulders. But to our credit, we’ve never given up and always supported one another. Our coaches have been positive and continue to pick us up. This is great.”

East Hampton (1-15) hosts Amityville Wednesday and travels back to play the Warriors on Thursday. Amityville, which fell to 0-16, extended its losing streak to 60 games.

“That was our best game of the season and I’m proud of these guys because they have no quit in them,” Amityville coach Chris Diot said. “We’re learning and we’re young. That was a good ballgame.”

You’d never know East Hampton and Amityville had combined to lose their last 110 baseball games. Both benches were enthusiastic and upbeat.

East Hampton’s leadoff man Tucker Genovesi drilled a double to open the game. He came around to score when Matthews launched a one-out run-scoring double for a 1-0 lead. Matthews scored on a James Foster single and the Bonackers had a 2-0 lead.

East Hampton made it 4-0 in the third inning when sophomore Elian Abreu lined a two-run double to score Austin Brown and Matthews.

“We had excellent pitching and timely hitting,” said Bonackers coach Vin Alversa. “And this is a good win for sure. Teams have been better than us and we’re a very young program right now. But we started an offseason program, winter workouts and we’ve inspired summer teams in our area at the lower age groups and that will ultimately help us build the program.”

Amityville, which had scored 15 runs in its first 15 games, scored a run in the fourth when junior Pat Abate (2-for-3), doubled and scored on an infield error to make it 4-1.

Trailing 6-1, Amityville’s Trevor Grahn singled, moved to second on a ground out and scored on Louie Fernandez’s single for the final margin.

“Hey man, nice win for East Hampton, cool bus ride home,” Fernandez said. “But it’s always a win for me when I’m playing baseball. Just getting out there with my friends is a good thing.”