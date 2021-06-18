East Islip sophomore Nick Rizzo wanted the called third strike on Matt Torres to close out the first inning. The young pitcher didn’t get it. The borderline strike was called a ball.

And the next pitch was crushed to dead-central. Torres' massive solo home run to centerfield to give Harborfields an early lead.

But Rizzo didn’t flinch.

He belied his age and gathered himself to shut down a potent Tornadoes offense and yield just two hits and two runs over the final six innings as East Islip went on to a 14-3 win and claim the Suffolk Conference IV baseball championship in Islip Terrace on Friday.

East Islip (15-5) will meet Bethpage (17-2) at Mitchel Athletic Complex at 2 p.m. Sunday for the Long Island Conference IV title.

East Islip, which is on an eight-game win streak, captured its 11th Suffolk title, the last one coming in 2006.

Rizzo struck out eight and hit two batters to improve to 5-1 with an ERA of 0.67. The lefthander leads a staff that has allowed only 22 earned runs in 20 games.

"He’s so composed for such a young pitcher," East Islip coach Sal J. Ciampi said. "I knew he’d settle down after the home run. I also knew when he didn’t get the strikeout he’d rebound and be fine."

East Islip took the lead with a four-run second inning. Nick Parrillo drew a walk and Jason Torres singled before Nick Rigugliosi moved the runners to second and third with a sacrifice bunt.

Anthony DeSane had an RBI single to tie it and Ryan Ferremi lifted a one-out sac fly to score Torres for a 2-1 lead. With two outs, Derek Burrell lined a run-scoring single and a fourth run scored on an outfield error for a 4-1 lead.

"Our offense has really come together and started to hit," said Ferremi, who added a home run and a double. "We put together a great inning there."

Harborfields took advantage of an infield error and Evan Ackerman drilled a two-out RBI triple to make it 4-2. He scored when Ryan Shih singled up the middle to get within one.

"It wasn’t my best outing, but I battled, and the run support was more than enough," Rizzo said. "I started to hit my spots and settle down."

East Islip blew the game open with a six-run fourth inning. The big blast came from Rizzo’s older brother and team leader, senior John Rizzo, who crushed a one-out, three-run triple off the base of the rightfield fence to make it 9-3.

Ferremi hit his sixth home run for one of two runs in the fifth and Burrell added a two-run single in the sixth for the final margin.

"We knew we were good but with no preseason we got off to a slow start losing five games by a total of six runs," Ciampi said. "It’s been a great run with an excellent group of players."