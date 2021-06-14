Gavin Weinstock hit a walk-off RBI single for No. 2 Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK in their 3-2 win over No. 4 Syosset in the deciding third game of a Nassau League I baseball semifinal series Monday afternoon.

Michael D’Ambrosio picked up the win and Sebastian Lippman scored the winning run. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK will take on No. 1 Massapequa in a best-of-three finals series beginning on Wednesday.

Half Hollow Hills West 1, Westhampton 0: Brian Bentz pitched a three-hit shutout with four strikeouts for No. 6 Half Hollow Hills West in their win over No. 7 Westhampton in a Suffolk League IV outbracket game.

Justin LeGuernic led off the sixth inning with a double and later scored on a throwing error for the only run. Half Hollow Hills West will play at No. 3 Sayville in a quarterfinal game on Tuesday.

Bethpage 2, Wantagh 1: Connor Burns pitched a complete game for No. 1 Bethpage in a Game 2 win over No. 4 Wantagh in a semifinal game of the League IV playoffs Sunday. James Martin hit a game-tying single in seventh.

Brian Lunetto had two hits, including a go-ahead double in the seventh. Bethpage advances to take on the winner of Plainedge/North Shore in the championship series, which begins Wednesday.

Massapequa 11, Oceanside 0: Bobby Stang went 3-for-3 with three RBIs in top-seeded Massapequa’s Game 2 win over No. 6 Oceanside in a Nassau League II semifinal Sunday. Matt Minio struck out four and picked up the win.

Massapequa moves on to the finals beginning Wednesday against the winner of Plainview JFK/Syosset.

Manhasset 10, Division 5: Andrew Moy struck out seven over five innings of relief for No. 3 Manhasset in their win over No. 2 Division in Game 2 of the semifinals of the Nassau League III playoffs Sunday. Moy also went 2-for-3, with a run and an RBI. Brendan Trotta was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Mikey Brunetti, Christian Antonopoulos and Devin Sheridan each had two RBIs. Manhasset won the series and will take on No. 5 South Side in the finals, beginning Wednesday.

Plainedge 3, North Shore 2: Tyler Kregeloh pitched a complete game for No. 2 Plainedge in their win over No. 3 North Shore in the League IV playoffs Sunday. Tim Purack hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning.

Matt Rahl scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning on a throwing error. Plainedge will take on No. 1 Bethpage in the finals, beginning on Wednesday.