Gino Vano had an hour-long bus ride to figure out how to attack the Center Moriches batting order. It was the third time the Babylon lefthander would take the hill against the Suffolk League VIII champions.

“I just thought, ‘Throw strikes, pitch to contact, and let the defense take care of business,’ ” Vano said. “Our defense is unbelievable.”

Vano was brilliant and his defense was flawless.

He scattered four hits, walked two and struck out eight in a shutout as Babylon upended Center Moriches, 6-0, Friday in a Suffolk Class B baseball winners’ bracket final of the double-eliminaton tournament.

With the win, No. 2 seed Babylon (18-5) travels back to top-seeded Center Moriches (18-4) at noon Saturday with the winner taking the county title. The teams split their four-game series during the season.

“Gino had a perfect game going into the fifth inning in one start against Center Moriches and he finished with a no decision,” said Babylon coach Vic Manzella. “I knew he could pitch well against them.”

Vano allowed big hits to lead off two innings and remained unfazed. First, it was a leadoff triple to Rob Copozzi in the second inning. Vano stranded him at third base.

He then gave up a leadoff double to Alec Maag in the fourth inning. Maag never reached third base as Vano recorded two of his eight strikeouts and a groundout.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“His fastball had life and when he needed to spot a breaking pitch he was able to do that,” Manzella said. “I felt the early lead allowed him to get comfortable and dictate pitch sequences. He located well deep in counts.”

Babylon opened the scoring with a two-out rally in the second inning. Mitch Carmody singled and scored when Eric Trapani drilled an RBI double. Frank Vano, Gino’s brother, followed with an RBI single up the middle for a 2-0 lead.

The Panthers added another run in the third. Ian Morgan led off with a single, moved to second on a groundout and scored on Dan Panes RBI single to make it 3-0.

“We’re so evenly matched with Babylon,” said Center Moriches coach Rob Dyer. “They’re a scrappy team that plays defense and Vano shut us down earlier this year. We were out of our approaches at the plate and abandoned ship on our plan. He’s good and pumps the zone.”

“I couldn’t be prouder of these guys,” Manzella said. “It’s a tall task to go back out to Center Moriches again and face their ace. If we play the way we played today, everything will fall into place.”