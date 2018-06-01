TODAY'S PAPER
Grand Slam Challenge: Copiague’s Franklin Parra has decisions to make soon

The 6-2, 187-pound lefthander will have to choose between attending San Jacinto or playing minor league ball with whatever team drafts him.

Franklin Parra of Copiague on March 22.

By Gregg Sarra gregg.sarra@newsday.com @Gregg_Sarra
Franklin Parra is a busy guy. The last few weeks have had the Copiague senior’s head spinning.

The 6-2, 187-pound lefthanded pitching prospect is juggling pre-draft invites from a variety of major league teams. He along with his potential college baseball coach at San Jacinto are anxiously awaiting the MLB amateur draft on Monday.

His draft slot will determine whether or not San Jacinto loses one of Long Island’s top prospects to the pro ranks.

Everything in Parra’s future hinges on the immediate future.

“I’ll have some big decisions to make very soon,” Parra said. “And I’ve been studying like crazy, so I can graduate on time. That’s been the most important thing for me.”

On top of everything, Parra was selected to the 14th Grand Slam Challenge pitting Nassau’s blue-chip seniors against Suffolk’s at 7 p.m. on June 8 at St. Joseph’s (L.I.).

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are $10 each with most of the proceeds to benefit the Cohen Children’s Hospital.

Parra, who struck out 74 batters in 34 innings this spring, is slated to start the game. The lefty with a 92-mph fastball and nasty curve has been targeted as a top prospect by the Royals, Mets, Phillies and Yankees.

Parra’s batterymate will be St. John the Baptist catcher Logan O’Hoppe, the CHSAA Player of the Year, who hit .511.

O’Hoppe, an East Carolina scholarship commit, is also high on MLB draft boards as one of the top catching prospects in the northeast.

Parra and O’Hoppe hope to join a long list of Long Islanders who’ve played in this game and gone on to professional baseball, including major leaguers Nick Tropeano (Angels), Danny Barnes (Blue Jays), Marcus Stroman (Blue Jays) and Steven Matz (Mets).

GRAND SLAM CHALLENGE

June 8, 7 p.m.

AT ST. JOSEPH’S (L.I.)

SUFFOLK SENIOR ALL-STARS

1B — Ryan Foran, Eastport-South Manor

2B — Logan Doran, Ward Melville

2B — Justin Aviles, Brentwood

SS — Kyle Johnson, Newfield

SS — Mike McCormick, Eastport-South Manor

3B — Jake Russo, Sayville

3B — George Rainer, Mount Sinai

C — Logan O’Hoppe, St. John the Baptist

C — Josh Lester, Copiague

OF — Jake Guercio, West Islip

OF — Matt Hogan, Hills East

OF — Joe Grillo, Rocky Point

OF — Kyle Olson, Sachem North

OF — Will Shaw, St. John the Baptist

OF — Anthony Ippolitto, West Islip

P — Franklin Parra, Copiague

P — Jarred Vanderhoof, Longwood

P — Bobby Vath, Newfield

P — Chris Buehler, Ward Melville

P — Gavin Buda, Harborfields

P — Jem Sisco, Southampton

P — Liam Pulsipher, Center Moriches

P — Rob Ray, Bayport-Blue Point

P — Kevin Czeczotka, St. John the Baptist

NASSAU SENIOR ALL-STARS

1B — Anthony Fontana, Wantagh

1B — Will Feil, Wheatley

SS — Thomas Eletto, Locust Valley

SS — Anthony D’Onofrio, Wantagh

3B — Jason Bottari, Plainedge

C — Anthony Carleo, North Shore

C — Andrew Primm, Massapequa

C — Dylan Judd, Oceanside

OF — Jack Peluso, Chaminade

OF — Jack Stolper, Port Washington

OF — Ryan Saltzman, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK

OF — Mike Handal, Garden City

P — Nick Fressle, Division

P — Mark Faello, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK

P — Robert Lucano, Garden City

P — Dom Rutigliano, Carey

P — Patrick Hoffman, East Meadow

P — Brendan McFall, Oceanside

P — Brandon Buchan, MacArthur

P — Jared Restmeyer, St. Anthony’s

P — Joe Keller, MacArthur

