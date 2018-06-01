Franklin Parra is a busy guy. The last few weeks have had the Copiague senior’s head spinning.

The 6-2, 187-pound lefthanded pitching prospect is juggling pre-draft invites from a variety of major league teams. He along with his potential college baseball coach at San Jacinto are anxiously awaiting the MLB amateur draft on Monday.

His draft slot will determine whether or not San Jacinto loses one of Long Island’s top prospects to the pro ranks.

Everything in Parra’s future hinges on the immediate future.

“I’ll have some big decisions to make very soon,” Parra said. “And I’ve been studying like crazy, so I can graduate on time. That’s been the most important thing for me.”

On top of everything, Parra was selected to the 14th Grand Slam Challenge pitting Nassau’s blue-chip seniors against Suffolk’s at 7 p.m. on June 8 at St. Joseph’s (L.I.).

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are $10 each with most of the proceeds to benefit the Cohen Children’s Hospital.

Parra, who struck out 74 batters in 34 innings this spring, is slated to start the game. The lefty with a 92-mph fastball and nasty curve has been targeted as a top prospect by the Royals, Mets, Phillies and Yankees.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Parra’s batterymate will be St. John the Baptist catcher Logan O’Hoppe, the CHSAA Player of the Year, who hit .511.

O’Hoppe, an East Carolina scholarship commit, is also high on MLB draft boards as one of the top catching prospects in the northeast.

Parra and O’Hoppe hope to join a long list of Long Islanders who’ve played in this game and gone on to professional baseball, including major leaguers Nick Tropeano (Angels), Danny Barnes (Blue Jays), Marcus Stroman (Blue Jays) and Steven Matz (Mets).