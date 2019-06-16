It's a highly-anticipated righty-lefty matchup in this year’s 15th Annual Rawlings Grand Slam Challenge, pitting the top seniors from Nassau and Suffolk against each other. Ward Melville fireballer Max Nielsen faces off against Chaminade righthander Logan Koester. The All-Star showcase is slated for a 5:30 p.m. start Tuesday at Hofstra.

All proceeds will benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. The admission is $10.

The lefthanded Nielsen, who fanned 103 hitters in 52 innings for the Patriots, will play for UConn in the fall. Koester, the Catholic League’s pitcher of the year, was drafted by the Phillies in the 32nd round. Koester decided to pass on the professional baseball opportunity and honor his baseball scholarship to attend George Washington University in the fall.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the top pitchers on Long Island,” Koester said. “The opportunity to throw the first pitch for the Nassau squad is unbelievable. I’m truly excited.”

Koester is another dominant pitcher in a long line of overpowering aces to play in this game. He finished 7-0 with an 0.44 ERA, leading the Flyers to the CHSAA title.

Long Island, traditionally a pitching-rich area, has seen double digits strikeouts in these games for the past seven years. And in 15 years of some fantastic finishes, there has never been a home run.

“There’s been so many great pitcher’s duels in these games,” said Jon Mauchan, the area scout for the Minnesota Twins and a Rawlings representative. “There’s a bunch of big bats on both sides this year. I think we’re going to see some real hitting.”

Nassau is led by Herricks catcher Matt Yip, who had six home runs and 31 RBIs. Fellow catcher Nick Schwartz of Massapequa hit five homers and drove in 27 runs.

Suffolk has Center Moriches catcher Alec Maag, who led the Red Devils to the state Class B title, homering in the championship game. It will also get some pop from Shoreham-Wading River’s DJ Brown, who had five homers, and Hills West’s Aidan Tornquist, who hit three homers in one game this season.

“The hitters need to be relaxed and just go up and swing it,” said Suffolk coach Tom Migliozzi of Half Hollow Hills West. “It’s an All-Star Game, let’s have fun. There will be no bunting.”