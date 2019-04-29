TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Evening
SEARCH
50° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolBaseball

Smithtown East vs. Half Hollow Hills East

Print

Smithtown East defeated Half Hollow Hills East, 3-2, in a Suffolk baseball matchup on Monday, April 29, 2019,

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Wantagh's Matthew Saborio puts the tag on Matt Division vs. Wantagh baseball Marc Psyllos #4 of Manhasset, right, cuts through Woodstick Classic: Manhasset vs. Garden City The 25th anniversary of the 1994 MacArthur baseball MacArthur honors 1994 state championship baseball team Smithtown West's David Cabello (l) and Nichols Muellers Bob Pratt Invitational Eastport South Manor's Ellie Masera turns toward the ESM vs. Darien (Conn.) girls lacrosse Mt. Sinai's Morgan Mitchell in control during a Mt. Sinai vs. Moorestown girls lacrosse Sachem East's Kristen Shanahan and Sachem North's Alyssa Sachem East vs. Sachem North girls lacrosse Rich Rindos #35 of Islip faces off against Islip vs. Comsewogue boys lacrosse Sean Meth of Port Washington puts the tag Port Washington vs. East Meadow baseball Colin Gleason #14 of Massapequa, left, moves the Massapequa vs. Farmingdale boys lacrosse Smithown West's Ryan Bell (5) drives against Ward Smithtown West vs. Ward Melville boys lacrosse Pavlos Papoustakis of Clarke acknowledges his teammates after Clarke vs. Island Trees baseball Danielle Pavinelli (left) of Northport squares off against Northport vs. Riverhead girls lacrosse Shoreham-Wading River's Nick Bettenhauser (8) lays down a SWR vs. Miller Place baseball Kings Park and East Hampton runners jump over Port Jefferson Steeplefest Plus Invitational Alex Rende #7 of Massapequa bloops the ball Massapequa vs. Syosset baseball ItÕs the start of the first heat of Joe Brandi Invitational Northport's Olivia Carner makes a quick cut in Wantagh vs. Northport girls lacrosse Gavin Pappas #20 of Garden City races downfield Garden City vs. Shoreham-Wading River boys lacrosse The Smithtown West boys lacrosse team celebrate with West Islip vs. Smithtown West boys lacrosse Paul Orbon #12 of Chaminade, right, gets congratulated SJB vs. Chaminade baseball Friends Academy's Jared Toby with a sac fly Friends Academy vs. Lawrence baseball Shoreham-Wading River pitcher Aidan Crowley (18) delivers against Shoreham-Wading River vs. Hauppauge baseball Kayla Downey of West Babylon works the ball ESM vs. West Babylon girls lacrosse