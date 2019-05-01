TODAY'S PAPER
Half Hollow Hills West faces Hauppauge in a Suffolk baseball matchup on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

HauppaugeÕs Anthony Ferrara follows through on an RBI
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Hauppauge's Anthony Ferrara follows through on an RBI single against Half Hollow Hills West during the fourth inning in a Suffolk baseball game on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Half Hollow Hills WestÕs Doug Lattuca slides safely
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Half Hollow Hills West's Doug Lattuca slides safely into second base as Hauppauge's Joe Esposito waits for the throw in a Suffolk baseball game on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Hauppauge players huddle on the mound during a
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Hauppauge players huddle on the mound during a Suffolk baseball game against Half Hollow Hills West on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Hauppauge relief pitcher Pat Kelly delivers a pitch
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Hauppauge relief pitcher Pat Kelly delivers a pitch against Half Hollow Hills West in a Suffolk baseball game on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Hauppauge relief pitcher Pat Kelly delivers a pitch
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Hauppauge relief pitcher Pat Kelly delivers a pitch against Half Hollow Hills West in a Suffolk baseball game on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

HauppaugeÕs Joe Ferreri singles against Half Hollow Hills
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Hauppauge's Joe Ferreri singles against Half Hollow Hills West during the fifth inning in a Suffolk baseball game on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Hauppauge starting pitcher Mike Knopf delivers a pitch
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Hauppauge starting pitcher Mike Knopf delivers a pitch against Half Hollow Hills West during a Suffolk baseball game on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

HauppaugeÕs Ryan Boyle flies out against Half Hollow
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Hauppauge's Ryan Boyle flies out against Half Hollow Hills West during the fourth inning in a Suffolk baseball game on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

HauppaugeÕs Joe Ferreri hits an RBI single against
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Hauppauge's Joe Ferreri hits an RBI single against Half Hollow Hills West during the second inning in a Suffolk baseball game on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

HauppaugeÕs Ryan Levenberg flies out against Half Hollow
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Hauppauge's Ryan Levenberg flies out against Half Hollow Hills West during the third inning in a Suffolk baseball game on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

HauppaugeÕs Anthony Ferrara hits an RBI single against
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Hauppauge's Anthony Ferrara hits an RBI single against Half Hollow Hills West in a Suffolk baseball game on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

HauppaugeÕs Anthony Ferrara scores behind Half Hollow Hills
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Hauppauge's Anthony Ferrara scores behind Half Hollow Hills West catcher Michael Freda during the first inning in a Suffolk baseball game on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

HauppaugeÕs Joe Ferreri hits an RBI double against
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Hauppauge's Joe Ferreri hits an RBI double against Half Hollow Hills West during the first inning of a Suffolk baseball game on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Hauppauge starting pitcher Mike Knopf delivers a pitch
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Hauppauge starting pitcher Mike Knopf delivers a pitch against Half Hollow Hills West during a Suffolk baseball game on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

HauppaugeÕs Joe Ferreri runs on his RBI double
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Hauppauge's Joe Ferreri runs on his RBI double against Half Hollow Hills West during the first inning of a Suffolk baseball game on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Hauppauge starting pitcher Mike Knopf delivers a pitch
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Hauppauge starting pitcher Mike Knopf delivers a pitch to Half Hollow Hills WestÕs Jordan Goldstein during the first inning of a Suffolk baseball game on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Hauppauge' Mike Knopf hits an RBI double against
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Hauppauge's Mike Knopf hits an RBI double against Half Hollow Hills West during the first inning of a Suffolk baseball game on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Half Hollow Hills West starting pitcher Nick Scaravaglione
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Half Hollow Hills West starting pitcher Nick Scaravaglione delivers a pitch against Hauppauge during the first inning of a Suffolk baseball game on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

HauppaugeÕs Chris Leone hits an RBI single against
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Hauppauge's Chris Leone hits an RBI single against Half Hollow Hills West during the first inning in a Suffolk baseball game on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Hauppauge starting pitcher Mike Knopf delivers a pitch
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Hauppauge starting pitcher Mike Knopf delivers a pitch against Half Hollows Hills West during the first inning of a Suffolk baseball game on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

