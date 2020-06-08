Town of Brookhaven planning for baseball tournament in July

Baseball could be back as soon as July 8 on Long Island.

The Town of Brookhaven is taking registrations to host a baseball tournament for high school-aged athletes July 8-12.

"We are in the planning stages of hosting a tournament in anticipation of being in Phase 4 of the government’s reopening plan,” said Eddie Morris, the Commissioner of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Brookhaven. “We are hopeful that by July 8 we would be allowed recreation. Pending no government restrictions or changes in the plan, the projection is that July 8, with the appropriate protocols in place, would be the day we open. We believe baseball is a low risk team sport and we can get started there.”

On the positive side, the four-game guarantee will give the high-school aged players one last opportunity to play together after the spring sports season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We wanted to give kids an opportunity to play baseball because they missed the entire spring season,” said Sal Mignano, the director of baseball for the Town of Brookhaven. “We will be following all state guidance on protocols and procedures for the safety of all the athletes, coaches, officials and fans.”

Mignano said there are currently 30 teams registered for the tournament and registration is still open.

"We’re going to put this tournament together using all of our beautiful fields in the Town of Brookhaven,” Mignano added. “We’ll play at the quad in the Moriches Complex, Medford Complex, Eastport, Diamond in the Pines, and our newest field at The Meadows in Yaphank.”

Section XI, the governing body of high school sports in Suffolk, is not affiliated with this tournament.

With Long Island currently closed for recreation, local travel teams have been playing in tournaments in Georgia, Ohio and South Carolina this past week. The popular Diamond Nation in Flemington, New Jersey and the Connecticut Sports Plex in Wallingford are expected to host tournaments in the last week of June and early July as those states begin to re-open for baseball.

The Town of Brookhaven summer baseball league services more than 150 teams, ages 8U to 18U, and expects to get underway the second week of July.

"We are really excited to get kids of all ages back on the fields,” Mignano said.