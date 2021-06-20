Before the season started, Mount Sinai coach Eric Reichenbach thought JT Caruso was going to be part of the Mustangs' stable of talented pitchers. Instead, Caruso was one of Mount Sinai’s big bats on offense.

The sophomore rightfielder was 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for the Mustangs in their 8-6 win against Island Trees in the Long Island Conference Class V baseball final.

"That kid has been in the middle of everything from day one," Reichenbach said. "This kid has lit it up all year long and in every spot. It’s down runs, up runs, it’s ahead in the count, behind in the count.

"He gets fastballs he hits them; he gets breaking balls and he hits them, and he’s always the gamer. He always comes up and succeeds in the big spots."

Caruso battled back from a 0-and-2 count and singled to left to give his team a 2-1 lead as part of a four-run third inning.

"I think my biggest slump of the year was 0-for-5," said Caruso, who entered the game hitting .428 for the season. "I’ve just been seeing the ball and hitting it where I want it to go."

Caruso is part of a young core that helped Mount Sinai throughout the season.

"Our goal the whole year," he said, "was to win a county."

Caruso and the Mustangs did one better – a Long Island Championship – the school’s first in baseball in program history.

Class act

Ryan Ferremi didn’t want to talk about his individual performance. But that performance deserved to be discussed.

The senior went 2-for-4 with a walk, three runs scored and had a two-run double as a part of a seven-run sixth inning as East Islip defeated Bethpage, 14-2, in the Long Island Conference IV championship.

"That felt great to have that last at-bat and barrel one over the centerfielder’s head," Ferremi said. "But it’s really just about the win. I’ll look at individual stats later. The win is all that matters." The senior leadoff hitter scored a run in each three innings East Islip scored a run. East Islip scored three runs in the third inning, four in the sixth inning and seven in the seventh inning. It was East Islip’s first Long Island title since 1991.

"We’ve been waiting for this for a long time," Ferremi said.

Gritty Maher

South Side’s junior TJ Maher was an incredibly physical linebacker for the Cyclones. He showed the same grit as their starting pitcher in Sunday’s Long Island Conference III baseball game.

Maher shut the door on Newfield’s scoring opportunities in the third, fourth and fifth innings. He threw five scoreless innings before he was undone by shoddy defense in a three-run, all unearned, sixth.

"He’s just a bulldog," said South Side coach Tom Smith. "He wants the ball in the big spots and he carried into the sixth and gave us a chance."

Newfield had runners on first and third in the third inning with one out and didn’t score. In the fourth, the Wolverines had a one-out triple and Maher buzzed Josh Jacob with an inside fastball on a suicide squeeze. Catcher Jack Temple nailed the runner at the plate. And in the fifth, Newfield had second and third with one out and Maher got pinch-hitter Stephen Lumme on a soft grounded to short and Joe Hackal on a long drive to right, that was run down by Sean Britt for the third out.

"He made the key pitches," Maher said. "We couldn’t have asked for more from him."