Diamond gems in Long Island baseball and softball
SOFTBALL
Shayna DeRosa, Wantagh: She struck out nine in a complete game in a gritty 2-1 win over Glen Cove on Wednesday. Wantagh is 9-0.
Taylor Eggert, Kings Park: She struck out 16, allowed two hits and one walk in a 2-0 win over Eastport-South Manor on Wednesday. She also had a hit and a walk.
Amy Mallah, East Meadow: She hit two home runs and had five RBIs in a 15-2 win over Massapequa on Monday. She had a home run in a 13-6 win over Baldwin on Thursday.
Sarah Penny, Islip: She hit a walk-off home run in the eighth inning in a 7-6 win over East Islip on Monday. She had three hits and four stolen bases in a 15-3 win over Rocky Point on Wednesday.
Samantha Rieb, Bellport: She tossed a five-hitter with one walk and nine strikeouts and delivered a two-run single in a 2-0 win over Newfield on Thursday.
Dani Roselli, Division: She hit a walk-off run-scoring double in the eighth inning of an 8-7 win over Seaford on Monday. She finished with seven RBI. She had a home run and four RBIs in a 7-4 win over East Rockaway on Thursday.
Julia Tarantino, Kellenberg: She struck out 12 in an 8-5 win over St. Anthony’s as the Firebirds improved to 9-0 on Friday. She struck out 15 in a 9-0 win over St. John the Baptist on April 6.
BASEBALL
Leo Alvarez, Oceanside: He went 4-for-4 with three RBIs as Oceanside edged Farmingdale 9-8 on Thursday.
Charlie Cucchiara, East Meadow: He fired a two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and no walks in a 4-0 win over Long Beach on Monday. He also struck out 12 in five innings in an 11-1 win over Plainedge to open the season.
Brendan Daly, Chaminade: His RBI single provided the walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth inning to score Aidan Umhafer and lift the Flyers to a 4-3 victory over St. Anthony’s on Thursday. The clutch swing enabled the Flyers to sweep the three-game series.
Theo Farynik, Cold Spring Harbor: He fired a no-hitter through five innings and struck out 11 in a 10-0 win over Malverne on Wednesday.
Jake Krzemienski, Commack: He pitched five shutout innings and went 4-for-4 with a three-run home run and two doubles in a 10-0 win over Lindenhurst on Monday.
Chris Palmer, East Islip: He opened the season with six shutout innings in a 7-0 win over Islip. He tossed a four-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 9-0 win over Eastport-South Manor on Monday.
Lucas Quinlan, Connetquot: The senior centerfielder made a sprinting, leaping catch diving over the outfield fence to rob a grand slam with two outs in the sixth inning to preserve Connetquot’s 7-4 in over Bay Shore on Thursday.
Jake Reyer, Oceanside: He pitched a one-hitter and struck out eight in a 2-1 win over Farmingdale on Monday. The no-hit bid was broken up with one out in the seventh.
