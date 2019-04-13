Diamond gems in Long Island baseball and softball

SOFTBALL

Shayna DeRosa, Wantagh: She struck out nine in a complete game in a gritty 2-1 win over Glen Cove on Wednesday. Wantagh is 9-0.

Taylor Eggert, Kings Park: She struck out 16, allowed two hits and one walk in a 2-0 win over Eastport-South Manor on Wednesday. She also had a hit and a walk.

Amy Mallah, East Meadow: She hit two home runs and had five RBIs in a 15-2 win over Massapequa on Monday. She had a home run in a 13-6 win over Baldwin on Thursday.

Sarah Penny, Islip: She hit a walk-off home run in the eighth inning in a 7-6 win over East Islip on Monday. She had three hits and four stolen bases in a 15-3 win over Rocky Point on Wednesday.

Samantha Rieb, Bellport: She tossed a five-hitter with one walk and nine strikeouts and delivered a two-run single in a 2-0 win over Newfield on Thursday.

Dani Roselli, Division: She hit a walk-off run-scoring double in the eighth inning of an 8-7 win over Seaford on Monday. She finished with seven RBI. She had a home run and four RBIs in a 7-4 win over East Rockaway on Thursday.

Julia Tarantino, Kellenberg: She struck out 12 in an 8-5 win over St. Anthony’s as the Firebirds improved to 9-0 on Friday. She struck out 15 in a 9-0 win over St. John the Baptist on April 6.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

BASEBALL

Leo Alvarez, Oceanside: He went 4-for-4 with three RBIs as Oceanside edged Farmingdale 9-8 on Thursday.

Charlie Cucchiara, East Meadow: He fired a two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and no walks in a 4-0 win over Long Beach on Monday. He also struck out 12 in five innings in an 11-1 win over Plainedge to open the season.

Brendan Daly, Chaminade: His RBI single provided the walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth inning to score Aidan Umhafer and lift the Flyers to a 4-3 victory over St. Anthony’s on Thursday. The clutch swing enabled the Flyers to sweep the three-game series.

Theo Farynik, Cold Spring Harbor: He fired a no-hitter through five innings and struck out 11 in a 10-0 win over Malverne on Wednesday.

Jake Krzemienski, Commack: He pitched five shutout innings and went 4-for-4 with a three-run home run and two doubles in a 10-0 win over Lindenhurst on Monday.

Chris Palmer, East Islip: He opened the season with six shutout innings in a 7-0 win over Islip. He tossed a four-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 9-0 win over Eastport-South Manor on Monday.

Lucas Quinlan, Connetquot: The senior centerfielder made a sprinting, leaping catch diving over the outfield fence to rob a grand slam with two outs in the sixth inning to preserve Connetquot’s 7-4 in over Bay Shore on Thursday.

Jake Reyer, Oceanside: He pitched a one-hitter and struck out eight in a 2-1 win over Farmingdale on Monday. The no-hit bid was broken up with one out in the seventh.