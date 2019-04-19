BASEBALL

Matt Alifano, Center Moriches: He fired a no-hitter, struck out a school-record 18 and walked one in a 12-0 win over Pierson on April 6.

Sean Coveny, Commack: He threw a four-hitter with 14 strikeouts in a 7-0 win over Connetquot in a game that decided sole possession of first place in Suffolk II on Wednesday. Two days earlier, he crushed a seventh-inning home run to cap a 9-3 win over Connetquot.

Colin Diez, Division: The senior lefty pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowed one earned run and struck out seven in a key 6-2 win over North Shore in Class A on Thursday. He also went 4-for-4 with two RBIs.

Bryce Grathwohl, Mattituck: He was two strikes away from a perfect game before surrendering a single in a 11-0 win over Pierson on Monday. He struck out 13.

Dylan Johnson, Newfield: The sophomore struck out 13 and allowed three hits and two walks in a 1-0 win over Smithtown East. He also had the game-winning walk-off RBI single to drive in Mike Manzolillo.

Mason McLane, Wantagh: He fired a no-hitter, struck out a school-record 19 and allowed one walk in a 7-0 win over Floral Park on Tuesday. He threw 90 pitches.

Jackson Sattinger, Port Washington: He went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and two RBIs in a 9-1 win over Long Beach on Wednesday.

Aidan Tornquist, Half Hollow Hills West: The senior launched a school-record three home runs in an 11-5 win over Deer Park. "We've had some big home-run hitters at West and no one has ever done this," said Tom Migliozzi, who's been the head coach for the last 25 years.

Andrew Veit, Bellport: He struck out nine in a no-hit effort in a 4-0 win over Deer Park on Friday. He threw 80 pitches, including 56 for strikes.

SOFTBALL

Isabella Secaira-Cotto, Valley Stream South: She fanned 13 and walked two in a no-hit gem in a 9-1 win over Oyster Bay. The run was unearned.

Julia Golino, Mount Sinai: She struck out 12 and scattered three hits in a 2-1 win over Shoreham-Wading River. She had a two-run double in the third inning for the Mustangs' only runs.

Jess Marchese, Glenn: She belted a two-run, walk-off single to cap a four-run seventh inning in a 7-6 win over Shoreham-Wading River. It was the Knights' first league win of the season.

Riley Piromalli, Whitman: She fired a complete game with 12 strikeouts and drove in the only run in a 1-0 win over Northport on Saturday. Her RBI double in the fifth inning scored Victoria Isernia.

Emma Powell, Center Moriches: She tossed a perfect game over six innings and struck out nine in a 12-0 win over Port Jefferson.

Abigail Rabbany, Great Neck North: Her three-run triple erased a 7-6 deficit in the bottom of the sixth inning and propelled Great Neck North past Malverne, 17-7, on Tuesday.