SOFTBALL
Samantha Rieb, Bellport
She struck out 29 in two outings, including 16 on Wednesday, when she pitched a one-hitter and went 4-for-5 with five RBIs against Centereach.
Taylor Eggert, Kings Park
Pitched a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts and two walks in an 8-0 win over Rocky Point Monday.
Juliet Bernstein, Baldwin
Went 3-for-3 with three home runs, two walks and five runs in a 9-8 win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK Wednesday.
laina Kassap, Long Beach
Went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs in a 9-5 win over East Meadow Monday.
BASEBALL
Alex Chang, Port Washington
Threw a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts and two walks in a 2-1 win over Hicksville to key a three-game sweep. The Vikings are tied for first place in Class AA-2.
Richie Gennaro, Bethpage
Pitched a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and no walks in a 9-0 win over Glen Cove Monday.
Reis Henderson, Half Hollow Hills East
He went 4-for-4 and fired a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts in a 12-2 win over Copiague on April 17. In a doubleheader win over Newfield April 25, he pitched 3 2/3 innings in the completion of a suspended game for a 6-5 win in 10 innings. And then he tossed five innings in a 4-2 win. He struck out a total of 12 and allowed one earned run.
Mike Smith, Shoreham-Wading River
He had two walk-off hits against Miller Place in one week. His two-run double in the eighth, beat the Panthers, 6-5, on April 23. His two-run single was the winner in a 5-4 win on April 26.
Matt Milone, St. John the Baptist
Went 3-for-3 with a double, triple and run in a 1-0 win over St. Anthony's Tuesday. The next day, he blasted a grand slam and scored three runs in a 7-5 win over St. Anthony's.
Chris Perri, East Rockaway
He had three hits, including a triple and three runs in a 10-0 win over Malverne on Wednesday. He added a complete game two-hitter with 11 strikeouts in an 8-0 win over Malverne Thursday.
