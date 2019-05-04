Some of the top performances in Long Island baseball and softball.

SOFTBALL

Samantha Rieb, Bellport

She struck out 29 in two outings, including 16 on Wednesday, when she pitched a one-hitter and went 4-for-5 with five RBIs against Centereach.

Taylor Eggert, Kings Park

Pitched a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts and two walks in an 8-0 win over Rocky Point Monday.

Juliet Bernstein, Baldwin

Went 3-for-3 with three home runs, two walks and five runs in a 9-8 win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK Wednesday.

laina Kassap, Long Beach

Went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs in a 9-5 win over East Meadow Monday.

BASEBALL

Alex Chang, Port Washington

Threw a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts and two walks in a 2-1 win over Hicksville to key a three-game sweep. The Vikings are tied for first place in Class AA-2.

Richie Gennaro, Bethpage

Pitched a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and no walks in a 9-0 win over Glen Cove Monday.

Reis Henderson, Half Hollow Hills East

He went 4-for-4 and fired a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts in a 12-2 win over Copiague on April 17. In a doubleheader win over Newfield April 25, he pitched 3 2/3 innings in the completion of a suspended game for a 6-5 win in 10 innings. And then he tossed five innings in a 4-2 win. He struck out a total of 12 and allowed one earned run.

Mike Smith, Shoreham-Wading River

He had two walk-off hits against Miller Place in one week. His two-run double in the eighth, beat the Panthers, 6-5, on April 23. His two-run single was the winner in a 5-4 win on April 26.

Matt Milone, St. John the Baptist

Went 3-for-3 with a double, triple and run in a 1-0 win over St. Anthony's Tuesday. The next day, he blasted a grand slam and scored three runs in a 7-5 win over St. Anthony's.

Chris Perri, East Rockaway

He had three hits, including a triple and three runs in a 10-0 win over Malverne on Wednesday. He added a complete game two-hitter with 11 strikeouts in an 8-0 win over Malverne Thursday.