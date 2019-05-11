TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Evening
SEARCH
63° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolBaseball

Diamond gems in Long Island baseball and softball

Highlighting the top performances in Long Island baseball and softball.

Thomas Gabriele of Southampton.

Thomas Gabriele of Southampton. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Gregg Sarra gregg.sarra@newsday.com @Gregg_Sarra
Print

Some of LI's top performers:

BASEBALL

Thomas Gabriele, Southampton: He hammered three home runs, drove in seven runs and went 6-for-6 in a 15-0 win over Southold Thursday.

Anthony Cinquemani, West Islip: Pitched a perfect game and  struck out six Wednesday in a 10-0 win over Bellport.

Timothy Melendez, Elmont: He struck out 19 in a one-hitter in a 9-0 win over Lawrence on Tuesday.  

Nick DeGaetano, Whitman: He scattered seven hits in a 10-0 win over first-place Commack on Monday. The shutout started a three-game sweep for the Wildcats to grab a playoff spot.

Joe Wozny, Stony Brook: Threw a three-hitter and struck out 11 in a 10-0 victory over Portledge for the PSAA title.

Andrew Zupicich, Garden City: He went 4-for-4, including a three-run home run in a 7-5 win over Carey Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Nikki Caesar, Eastport-South Manor: Pitched a three-hitter with no walks and 17 strikeouts in a 5-0 win over Rocky Point Monday, and followed with a three-hitter with three walks and 14 strikeouts in a 2-1 win over Kings Park Wednesday.

Keren Hodulick, Islip: Hit a grand slam and had seven RBIs, going 3-for-4, in a 13-1 win over Rocky Point Wednesday.

Kristina Maggiacomo, Ward Melville: Struck out 11 in a two-hitter and went 4-for-5 with three RBIs in an 11-0 win over Central Islip Tuesday. She followed it with a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts in an 11-0 win over Floyd Thursday.

Jess Mauro, MacArthur: Pitched a one-hitter with one walk and 18 strikeouts in a 7-0 win over East Rockaway Wednesday.

Riley Piromalli, Whitman: Struck out 19 in a two-hitter and had an RBI single for the game’s lone run in a 1-0 win over Half Hollow Hills East Thursday.  

Michelle Ruggiero, Babylon: Hit a walk-off three-run double with two outs in a 4-3 win over Center Moriches Thursday. She also pitched a six-inning no-hitter with one walk and 14 strikeouts in a 12-0 win over Southold/Greenport Wednesday.

Brooke Scheibe, Sayville: Her bases-loaded single with two outs in the ninth gave the Gloden Flashes a 3-2 victory over Mount Sinai Monday.

Alexa Zuniga, Baldwin: Hit a walk-off two-out RBI single in the seventh inning to cap Baldwin’s seven-run, two-out rally in a 15-14 win over Port Washington Tuesday.

Gregg Sarra, the executive producer for Long Island

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Michael McKillop of Sayville wins the boys high North Shore Invitational
Joe Braskey #15, Kellenberg catcher, left, and pitcher Kellenberg vs. Chaminade baseball
Daisha Howard #25 of Kellenberg scoops up an Kellenberg vs. St. Anthony's softball
T. J. Wachter of Stony Brook is congratulated PSAA baseball final: Stony Brook vs. Portledge
Commack defeated visiting Longwood, 1-0, in a Suffolk Commack defeats Longwood in Suffolk I softball
Congratulations all around as Commack holds onto a Longwood vs. Commack softball
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search