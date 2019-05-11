Diamond gems in Long Island baseball and softball

Some of LI's top performers:

BASEBALL

Thomas Gabriele, Southampton: He hammered three home runs, drove in seven runs and went 6-for-6 in a 15-0 win over Southold Thursday.

Anthony Cinquemani, West Islip: Pitched a perfect game and struck out six Wednesday in a 10-0 win over Bellport.

Timothy Melendez, Elmont: He struck out 19 in a one-hitter in a 9-0 win over Lawrence on Tuesday.

Nick DeGaetano, Whitman: He scattered seven hits in a 10-0 win over first-place Commack on Monday. The shutout started a three-game sweep for the Wildcats to grab a playoff spot.

Joe Wozny, Stony Brook: Threw a three-hitter and struck out 11 in a 10-0 victory over Portledge for the PSAA title.

Andrew Zupicich, Garden City: He went 4-for-4, including a three-run home run in a 7-5 win over Carey Tuesday.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SOFTBALL

Nikki Caesar, Eastport-South Manor: Pitched a three-hitter with no walks and 17 strikeouts in a 5-0 win over Rocky Point Monday, and followed with a three-hitter with three walks and 14 strikeouts in a 2-1 win over Kings Park Wednesday.

Keren Hodulick, Islip: Hit a grand slam and had seven RBIs, going 3-for-4, in a 13-1 win over Rocky Point Wednesday.

Kristina Maggiacomo, Ward Melville: Struck out 11 in a two-hitter and went 4-for-5 with three RBIs in an 11-0 win over Central Islip Tuesday. She followed it with a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts in an 11-0 win over Floyd Thursday.

Jess Mauro, MacArthur: Pitched a one-hitter with one walk and 18 strikeouts in a 7-0 win over East Rockaway Wednesday.

Riley Piromalli, Whitman: Struck out 19 in a two-hitter and had an RBI single for the game’s lone run in a 1-0 win over Half Hollow Hills East Thursday.

Michelle Ruggiero, Babylon: Hit a walk-off three-run double with two outs in a 4-3 win over Center Moriches Thursday. She also pitched a six-inning no-hitter with one walk and 14 strikeouts in a 12-0 win over Southold/Greenport Wednesday.

Brooke Scheibe, Sayville: Her bases-loaded single with two outs in the ninth gave the Gloden Flashes a 3-2 victory over Mount Sinai Monday.

Alexa Zuniga, Baldwin: Hit a walk-off two-out RBI single in the seventh inning to cap Baldwin’s seven-run, two-out rally in a 15-14 win over Port Washington Tuesday.