SOFTBALL

Alex Kelly, East Meadow: She scattered three hits with one walk and five strikeouts in 6 1/3 shutout innings in a 10-0 win over Commack in the Long Island Class AA championship/Southeast Regional Final Friday. She also had a two-run double.

Maddie Recker, Sayville: She recorded all 21 outs, leaving with a shutout and re-entering the game with the score tied at 3, and scattered seven hits and no walks with seven strikeouts in a 5-4 win over Mepham in the Long Island Class A championship/Southeast Regional Final Friday.

Julianna Sanzone, East Meadow: She went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs in a 10-0 win over Commack in the Long Island Class AA championship/Southeast Regional Final Friday.

Elizabeth Yoskowitz, Sayville: She went 3-for-4, including recording the tying RBI single and scoring the winning run on Angie Capuano’s single in the seventh inning of a 5-4 win over Mepham in the Long Island Class A championship/Southeast Regional Final Friday.

BASEBALL

Andres Auffant, Center Moriches He threw a complete game four-hitter in a 3-0 win over Cold Spring Harbor to win the Long Island Class B title Thursday.

David Falco, Center Moriches: He came on in relief and fired four innings of scoreless, three-hit ball and struck out six in a 7-1 win over Marlboro in the state Class B regional final Saturday.

Matt Hall, Pierson: He pitched a complete game six-hitter with no walks and had the go-ahead RBI single in the third inning in a 5-2 win over Tuckahoe for the State Class C regional final Saturday.

Nick Schwartz, Massapequa: His solo home run to left-centerfield in the top of the seventh inning broke a tie at 6 and led the Chiefs to a 7-6 win over Connetquot in the Long Island Class AA championship game Saturday.

-- GREGG SARRA