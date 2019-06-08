TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
SEARCH
62° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolBaseball

Diamond gems in Long Island baseball and softball

Sayville pitcher Maddie Recker delivers a pitch against

Sayville pitcher Maddie Recker delivers a pitch against Islip during the Class A finals, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Eastport Sports Complex. Photo Credit: George A. Faella

By Gregg Sarra gregg.sarra@newsday.com @Gregg_Sarra
Print

SOFTBALL

Alex Kelly, East Meadow: She scattered three hits with one walk and five strikeouts in 6 1/3 shutout innings in a 10-0 win over Commack in the Long Island Class AA championship/Southeast Regional Final Friday. She also had a two-run double.

Maddie Recker, Sayville: She recorded all 21 outs, leaving with a shutout and re-entering the game with the score tied at 3, and scattered seven hits and no walks with seven strikeouts in a 5-4 win over Mepham in the Long Island Class A championship/Southeast Regional Final Friday.

Julianna Sanzone, East Meadow: She went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs in a 10-0 win over Commack in the Long Island Class AA championship/Southeast Regional Final Friday.

Elizabeth Yoskowitz, Sayville: She went 3-for-4, including recording the tying RBI single and scoring the winning run on Angie Capuano’s single in the seventh inning of a 5-4 win over Mepham in the Long Island Class A championship/Southeast Regional Final Friday.

BASEBALL

Andres Auffant, Center Moriches He threw a complete game four-hitter in a 3-0 win over Cold Spring Harbor to win the Long Island Class B title Thursday.

David Falco, Center Moriches: He came on in relief and fired four innings of scoreless, three-hit ball and struck out six in a 7-1 win over Marlboro in the state Class B regional final Saturday.

Matt Hall, Pierson: He pitched a complete game six-hitter with no walks and had the go-ahead RBI single in the third inning in a 5-2 win over Tuckahoe for the State Class C regional final Saturday.

Nick Schwartz, Massapequa: His solo home run to left-centerfield in the top of the seventh inning broke a tie at 6 and led the Chiefs to a 7-6 win over Connetquot in the Long Island Class AA championship game Saturday.

-- GREGG SARRA

Gregg Sarra, the executive producer for Long Island

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Valley Stream South Girls Track Coach, Nicole Bertrami, NYSPHSAA Track and Field Championships
Huntington's Jonathan Smith helps his team take first New York State Track and Field Championships
Amanda Loyer #22 of East Rockaway, left, tries Class B Southeast Regional: East Rockaway vs. Ardsley
Eastport-South Manor's Olivia Arntsen, right, defends against Fayetteville-Manlius' State Class B final: ESM vs. Fayetteville-Manlius
Cold Spring Harbor's Kelly Hooks, right, defends against State Class C final: CSH vs. John Jay
Harry Cowen slides into 3rd base safely over Class C Southeast Regional: Pierson vs. Tuckahoe
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search